McCarthy: Tyron Must Practice Saturday To Play

Steele started for Smith at left tackle against the Broncos and admitted after the game that playing the position was more challenging than he expected after having started at right tackle for La'el Collins earlier in the season.

McCarthy was clear that the window for Smith to be able to play against the Atlanta Falcons is closing rapidly.

"If Tyron doesn't practice [Saturday] he won't be available on Sunday," McCarthy said. "That's kind of the timeline that we're on."