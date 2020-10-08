McCarthy: Vander Esch Is "Ahead Of Schedule"

"I would say he's ahead of schedule. He's definitely champing at the bit to get back, there's no question about that," he said. "But obviously there's medical procedures and process that he must go through and clear. But the doctors and the trainers feel really good about where he is."

Obviously, the Cowboys would love to have Vander Esch back as quickly as possible. Their defense is going through one of its worst stretches in recent memory, lowlighted by a 307-yard rushing performance from Cleveland last weekend. Given his competitive nature, it was not a surprise to hear McCarthy say that Vander Esch is itching to get back on the field.

"If I would go off of my personal communication with him, he would've played in Week 2," McCarthy said. "So he's really pushing it and wants to get back. We have to make sure he's clear and ready to go."

It's all awfully encouraging to hear, but it will hinge on how Vander Esch handles the workload – particularly in Thursday's padded practice. Strictly speaking, he could come off of injured reserve at any time, but just how far away he is may be determined in the coming days.