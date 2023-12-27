Micah on no-calls: 'There's not another rusher like me in the league'

"Yeah it's been long," Parsons said when asked if he was aware that it has been 9 ½ game since he's drawn a flag. "I can say I've been to the quarterback quite a lot in that time. It's definitely frustrated sometimes but at the end of the day, I understand it comes with the territory."

Parsons said he refuses to try and act for calls in a flopping manner because it will slow him down to eventually make a play, especially if it breaks down and he's not giving 100 percent.

"I'm not flop guy. I'm not a guy that's going to fake it, because I still believe I can make the play," Parsons said. "A lot of plays get made above the 2.3 (second average for Parsons getting to the QB).. I'm going to keep moving forward."

Parsons said he thinks officials are having a hard time making calls on him when he rushes the passer because he has a speed-element that is uncommon around the league.

"To be honest, in the most humblest way, I don't think there's another rusher like me in the league … I don't think there's a rusher that runs as quick as I do," Parsons said. "There's not another rusher that does the things I do. And that's on tape. I'm pretty sure other rushers can tell you that. (The refs) put me on the same pedestal as other rushers and it's not the same. You can't compare me to a lot of other rushers. How they scheme me vs. how they scheme other rushers it's not the same. I don't think they realize I'm 4.3 off the edge. I think the refs understand I'm a good player but don't understand the actual plays that I can make with my speed and what I can control."

When asked if he believes being as vocal about the officiating as he has during press conferences and with his weekly podcast has hurt his chances of getting calls, Parsons said that could be the case.