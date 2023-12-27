#DETvsDAL

Presented by

Micah on no-calls: 'There's not another rusher like me in the league'

Dec 27, 2023 at 04:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Micah-on-no-calls--‘There’s-not-another-rusher-like-me-in-the-league’-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – After making a comment that he wasn't interesting in talking a lot about the lack of holding calls he's been getting this year, Micah Parsons spent a decent amount of his press conference Wednesday, discussing the situation.

Then again, those were the majority of the questions asked his way, as the count is up to 38 consecutive quarters of play in which Parsons hasn't drawn a holding call from the opponents.

In that time, Parsons still has 9.0 sacks since that first half of the Chargers game on Oct. 16, and also 61 of his team-leading 85 quarterback pressures – but no calls.

"Yeah it's been long," Parsons said when asked if he was aware that it has been 9 ½ game since he's drawn a flag. "I can say I've been to the quarterback quite a lot in that time. It's definitely frustrated sometimes but at the end of the day, I understand it comes with the territory."

Parsons said he refuses to try and act for calls in a flopping manner because it will slow him down to eventually make a play, especially if it breaks down and he's not giving 100 percent.

"I'm not flop guy. I'm not a guy that's going to fake it, because I still believe I can make the play," Parsons said. "A lot of plays get made above the 2.3 (second average for Parsons getting to the QB).. I'm going to keep moving forward."

Parsons said he thinks officials are having a hard time making calls on him when he rushes the passer because he has a speed-element that is uncommon around the league.

"To be honest, in the most humblest way, I don't think there's another rusher like me in the league … I don't think there's a rusher that runs as quick as I do," Parsons said. "There's not another rusher that does the things I do. And that's on tape. I'm pretty sure other rushers can tell you that. (The refs) put me on the same pedestal as other rushers and it's not the same. You can't compare me to a lot of other rushers. How they scheme me vs. how they scheme other rushers it's not the same. I don't think they realize I'm 4.3 off the edge. I think the refs understand I'm a good player but don't understand the actual plays that I can make with my speed and what I can control."

When asked if he believes being as vocal about the officiating as he has during press conferences and with his weekly podcast has hurt his chances of getting calls, Parsons said that could be the case.

"Maybe, but I definitely think there's a lot of biased things around the league and who they want to call things on and how they call and who they call it (on)," he said. "I think (NFL) should have a long conversation this offseason. The film is out there. It's something they need to look it. A lot of these calls should be (reviewable). These flags are game-changing plays… But it's an offensive league, they want to keep as much points on the board as possible and as many drives alive as possible. It is what it is. At the end of the day, you have to still play."

Related Content

news

CeeDee not stat-focused: 'Obsessed with winning'

CeeDee Lamb is on the verge of making history this weekend, but that's not what's on his mind as the Dallas Cowboys try to avoid a three-game slide when they return to AT&T Stadium.
news

Cowboys release Evans, activate Waletzko from IR 

Rashaan Evans has been waived by the Dallas Cowboys to make room for the activation of Matt Waletzko, a move that provides needed depth on the offensive line 
news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Lions  

Both the Lions and Cowboys have clinched playoff spots, but Saturday's game should be meaningful for both teams as they try to battle for positioning with just two games left in the regular season.
news

McCarthy on Lions: 'Biggest challenge of the year'

Mike McCarthy is trying to avoid a a rare three-game losing streak when the Detroit Lions visit, and he explains the challenge they present as well as the opportunity that awaits
news

Power Rankings: Another Top 5 opponent awaits

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
Advertising