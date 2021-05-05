Offseason | 2021

Micah Parsons Officially To Wear No. 11

May 05, 2021 at 03:30 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Micah Parsons will be the first Cowboys player to benefit from the NFL's new number rules.

It's been suspected since he was drafted last week that the Cowboys' first-round draft pick would wear No. 11 – his college number at Penn State, where he became an All-American. On Wednesday, he confirmed that fact by tweeting out a photo of himself in the new duds.

It's only been a month since this became a possibility for Parsons. The NFL approved a new rule last month that gave offensive and defensive skill players the go-ahead to wear expanded numbers. Previously, linebackers had only been able to wear 40-59. Under this expanded rule, they can wear 1-59.

Here's the full list of Cowboys rookies and their new numbers:

  • Micah Parsons – 11
  • Kelvin Joseph – 24
  • Osa Odighizua – 75
  • Chauncey Golston – 59
  • Nahshon Wright – 40
  • Jabril Cox – 48
  • Josh Ball – 76
  • Simi Fehoko – 81
  • Quinton Bohanna – 98
  • Israel Mukuamu – 38
  • Matt Farniok – 68

One interesting note is what will happen to Cedrick Wilson, who has worn No. 11 for the past two seasons after starting his career in No. 16. As of right now, it remains to be seen what number he will wear. According to the new rules, he can move into any available number between 1-49, as well as the more traditional options between 80-89.

