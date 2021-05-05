Micah Parsons Officially To Wear No. 11

It's only been a month since this became a possibility for Parsons. The NFL approved a new rule last month that gave offensive and defensive skill players the go-ahead to wear expanded numbers. Previously, linebackers had only been able to wear 40-59. Under this expanded rule, they can wear 1-59.

One interesting note is what will happen to Cedrick Wilson, who has worn No. 11 for the past two seasons after starting his career in No. 16. As of right now, it remains to be seen what number he will wear. According to the new rules, he can move into any available number between 1-49, as well as the more traditional options between 80-89.