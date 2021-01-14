Mick Shots: Moving Forward While Looking Back

FRISCO, Texas – New defensive coordinator.

No surprise when your defense gives up a franchise-high 473 points and finishes 31st against the run.

New secondary coach/pass game coordinator reportedly on the way.

No surprise when giving up 34 passing touchdowns, another franchise single-season high.

New defensive line coach likely up next.

No surprise when registering just 31 sacks, matching the fewest since the 28 of 2014 and the second fewest since the 24 of 2002.

And don't think the Cowboys simply woke up Friday morning and decided to fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula when they made the announcement. This decision had been in the works for weeks, but likely solidified after exit interviews with some of the more veteran players.

Don't think the Cowboys conducted just a virtual interview with Dan Quinn on Sunday for the defensive coordinator position. Flew him in on Monday for an in-person interview and hired him by Monday night. Look, the guy had been out of a job since October, fired as the Atlanta head coach after getting off to a 0-5 start this season. This move likely had been considered for weeks, like after those back-to-back shellackings at the hands of Washington and Baltimore and then giving up 33 points and 458 yards in a win over San Francisco.

Plus, those interviews with the secondary coaches/passing game coordinators for the defensive coordinator's job, they set the groundwork for head coach Mike McCarthy and Quinn reportedly bringing in their former secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. to the same position.

To me, when you decide to move on from a coach, you better have an idea of where you're going next. Otherwise, you get yourself into a bigger mess. Learned that in 1998 when Barry Switzer was dismissed and the Cowboys thought they had former UCLA head coach Terry Donahue wrapped up. But the Cowboys were left in a lurch when Troy Aikman's college head coach balked at also handling offensive coordinator/play calling duties so late in the game, the Cowboys then settling for Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator Chan Gailey on Feb. 12.

Never want to be left taking shots in the dark.

Shaking It Up: Nothing wrong with McCarthy, after the hiring of Quinn as his defensive coordinator, to give him the prerogative to influence shaking up that defensive staff. Let's remember, Quinn made his NFL coaching bones as a defensive line coach before he ever became a coordinator. So makes sense he would want influence on that next hire since the Cowboys also let the defensive line coach Tomsula go, too. And don't think a coincidence it's being reported the Cowboys also are hiring Whitt, Quinn's former defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach in Atlanta. Another guy who spent years working for McCarthy (2008-2018), Whitt rising from a quality control coach to defensive passing game coordinator in Green Bay. Plus, he worked with Quinn in Atlanta the past two seasons in the same capacity.

And not sure this had reached the state of Ohio in time for Monday night's game, but this Alabama wide receiver from Amite, La., by the name of DeVonta Smith, like, he won the Heisman Trophy. He's pretty good now. Pretty fast, too. Just not sure the way the Buckeyes tried to cover him they actually knew how good he was. Gracious me. Like, put two guys on him. Do not – I repeat, do not – give him a free release off the line of scrimmage. And if he goes in motion, don't ask one guy more than 5 yards off the line of scrimmage to try to trail him back and forth. Assign him to two guys, one on each side. And for goodness sakes, don't ask poor ol' No. 32, a linebacker, to pick him up out of the slot for more than 5 yards. Seriously, poor Tuf Borland, and I'm sure a fine lad and linebacker at Ohio State. But get real. Off The Charts: Cowboys had the ignominious honor of being ranked 32nd in run defense in seven of the season's 17 weeks, but managed to hold the Giants to just 125 yards in the final game to finish 31st, just ahead of Houston by 23 yards, thanks to the Texans getting nailed for 288 by Tennessee – 250 of those belonging to the NFL's 2020 rushing king, Derrick Henry, that allowing him to reach the 2,000-yard mark with 2,027 … Some takeaway turnaround, the Cowboys with seven after just nine games but unearthed 16 more in the final seven games, finishing with 23, their most since the 31 of 2014 … Cornerback Trevon Diggs finishes the season with a team-high 15 pass breakups, the most by a rookie to lead the team, three more than the previous high of Byron Jones (12) in 2015 and Derek Ross (12) in 2002 (since they started tracking stat in 1984) … We know CeeDee Lamb smashed the franchise record for most catches by a rookie (74), previously held by Hall of Famer Bob Hayes with 46 in 1965, but Lamb's 935 yards receiving were only beaten by Hayes' 1,003, so pretty high-cotton company … Greg Zuerlein's 34 field goals tied the franchise single-season record set by Richie Cunningham in 2002.

And the final word goes to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when recently asked if Dak Prescott's serious ankle injury, a compound fracture and dislocation surgically repaired, might impact the upcoming contract negotiations for a long-term deal, saying, "No, I don't see any negotiation implications that are a part of his injury."