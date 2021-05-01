More Defense: DT Osa Odighizuwa Can Boost D-Line

The Rundown: The Cowboys have now dedicated their first three picks to upgrading the defense. A three-year starter for the Bruins, Odighizuwa posted a career-high four tackles last season on his way to first-team All-Pac-12 honors. A disruptive interior player, Osa Odighizuwa racked up 27.5 tackles for loss in 43 college games. A productive Senior Bowl week likely helped his draft position.

How He Fits In: The Cowboys have now drafted a defensive tackle on Day 2 in three straight drafts: Trysten Hill in the 2019 second round, Neville Gallimore in last year's third round and now Osa Odighizuwa. Hill is working his way back from ACL surgery and Gallimore showed promise as a starter. The Cowboys also re-signed Antwaun Woods and added veteran tackles Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins in free agency. But for a defense that ranked 31st in run defense last season, the Cowboys are still looking for difference-makers inside. Odighizuwa will have a chance to compete for snaps, and he showed versatility by playing multiple positions for the Bruins.