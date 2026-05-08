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Offseason | 2026

NFL Schedule to be revealed May 14; Full list of Cowboys 2026 opponents

May 08, 2026 at 02:11 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

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AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The NFL is expected to fully reveal the entire NFL schedule next week, picking Thursday, May 14 as the day to lay out the full 17-week lineup for each team.

The Cowboys already know one of their games, as the league announced the Week 3 matchup against the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sept. 27. This will be the Cowboys' first international game in the regular season since 2014, when they played Jacksonville in London.

That game is technically considered a home game for the Cowboys, who will also have eight more at AT&T Stadium and eight on the road.

Here's a reminder of the team the Cowboys will play this upcoming season:

HOME:

  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Baltimore Ravens (Brazil)

AWAY:

  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts

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