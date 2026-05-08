NFL Schedule to be revealed May 14; Full list of Cowboys 2026 opponents

The NFL is expected to fully reveal the entire NFL schedule next week, picking Thursday, May 14 as the day to lay out the full 17-week lineup for each team.

The Cowboys already know one of their games, as the league announced the Week 3 matchup against the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sept. 27. This will be the Cowboys' first international game in the regular season since 2014, when they played Jacksonville in London.

That game is technically considered a home game for the Cowboys, who will also have eight more at AT&T Stadium and eight on the road.

Here's a reminder of the team the Cowboys will play this upcoming season:

HOME:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens (Brazil)

AWAY: