Notebook: Position Switches For Late-Round Picks

Center Stage

On Thursday, when asked what position he plans on playing this weekend, seventh-round pick Matt Farniok playfully said "offensive line."

As vague as it might sound from a 6-5, 311-pounder, Farniok was being honest. For a guy that played all five positions at one point during his collegiate career in Nebraska, he wasn't too sure where the Cowboys would line him up on Friday.

"When I got drafted, they just told me to be versatile," Farniok shared.

As it turned out on Friday, Farniok took most of his snaps at center, and even did some extra work after the practice.

He spent the majority of his career at guard, but got some center snaps last season for the Cornhuskers.

"My first ever time of really playing center was last year," he said. "I did some in practice at Nebraska. Started one game at center and had some rotational series. But last year, I was pretty much all guard."

While he plans to learn all five positions here in Dallas as well, Farniok said center is unique to all of them.