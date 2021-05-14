Offseason | 2021

Notebook: Position Switches For Late-Round Picks

May 14, 2021 at 03:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Notebook-Position-Switches-For-Late-Round-Picks-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – One of the more memorable draft-day moments occurred in the sixth-round when Israel Mukuamo told Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones he planned on being the best cornerback in the draft.

However, that might be a hard claim to back up. Not long after the draft ended, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn called Mukuamo to not only congratulate him on being picked, but to inform him they were moving him to safety.

"He called me a couple of hours after I got drafted," Mukuamo said of Quinn. "He said he's going to start me at safety. And we'll just go from there. I'm just excited to be here. I'm ready to go work. Safety, cornerback, special teams, I'm just trying to get on the field."

And just like he told Jerry Jones about his confidence in being a top corner, Mukuamo said that attitude carries over to him playing safety as well.

"That's just in me, from my family. I'm always a confident person and always ready to compete," Mukuamo said. "Wherever they put me on the field, I'm ready to compete and do what I'm asked."

Mukuamo and undrafted rookie Tyler Coyle are the only two safeties competing in this weekend's minicamp.

Center Stage

On Thursday, when asked what position he plans on playing this weekend, seventh-round pick Matt Farniok playfully said "offensive line."

As vague as it might sound from a 6-5, 311-pounder, Farniok was being honest. For a guy that played all five positions at one point during his collegiate career in Nebraska, he wasn't too sure where the Cowboys would line him up on Friday.

"When I got drafted, they just told me to be versatile," Farniok shared.

As it turned out on Friday, Farniok took most of his snaps at center, and even did some extra work after the practice.

He spent the majority of his career at guard, but got some center snaps last season for the Cornhuskers.

"My first ever time of really playing center was last year," he said. "I did some in practice at Nebraska. Started one game at center and had some rotational series. But last year, I was pretty much all guard."

While he plans to learn all five positions here in Dallas as well, Farniok said center is unique to all of them.

"The biggest difference is getting used to snapping the ball while moving," said Farniok. "It's a little different but you get used to it."

Home Grown

While many of the 2021 rookie class had never been to Dallas before, a couple of them are feeling right at home – literally.

Linebacker Anthony Hines, a rookie free agent from Texas A&M, is from nearby Plano, Texas and said he's living out a childhood fantasy to wear this uniform.

"It's a dream come true to play for the home team," Family not far from here ... it's just a dream come true."

For fullback Nick Ralston, who played tailback and tight end at Louisiana, he's played in three state championships at AT&T Stadium as a standout at Argyle, Texas.

"To come full circle and come home. To come back here and see this facility, it's a blessing," said Ralston, who expects to do more than just a traditional fullback. "I've developed a vast skill set in college. So I can probably fill whatever needs come up. I'm a very versatile player."

Related Content

news

Parsons Has Wanted To Play With Jaylon For Years

Micah Parsons dominated at AT&T Stadium two years ago. Jaylon Smith noticed. Now Smith and this year's first-round draft pick are teammates.
news

"Strictly Business" For New Pro Kelvin Joseph

Kelvin Joseph was probably prepared for the question, but it was still an impressive answer.
news

Jones: "Systems Go" For Training Camp In Oxnard

While the focus centered on the new players on the field this weekend, Jerry Jones sounds rather confident training camp will happen in California once again. 
news

Cowboys Officially Sign 13 Rookie Free Agents

The Cowboys have officially signed 13 rookie free agents ahead of Friday's start to rookie minicamp.
news

Cowboys Officially Sign 4 Draft Picks Before Camp

The Cowboys officially signed four draft picks on Thursday, including fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko and sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna. 
news

Parsons Says He'll Begin Minicamp At Middle LB

Last week, it was rather unknown where Micah Parsons would line up when he gets on the field. Come Friday, the rookie says he is expected to be right in the "middle" of the action.
news

Joseph Ready To Showcase Skills "To The World"

The Cowboys rookies showed up Thursday at the team headquarters and rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph made it clear he's focused on getting to work with his new teammates.
news

Rookies Arrive For Camp With Something To Prove

The Cowboys rookie class has arrived for minicamp and the first on-field look at first-round pick Micah Parsons and company.
news

Mick Shots: Heck Yeah, Bring On The Champs

Kicking off the 2021 NFL season with a bang.
news

No Secret Where Quinton Bohanna's Lining Up

Dan Quinn was quite clear about sixth-round draft pick Quinton Bohanna's role on the defensive line.
news

Cowboys To Open NFL Season Against Tampa Bay

The Cowboys' 2021 campaign will start with a bang, as they'll travel to Tampa Bay to open the NFL season on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champs.
Advertising