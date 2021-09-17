Jonny Auping | Star Magazine

Nsekhe Released From Hospital; Won't Play Sunday

Sep 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas — The string of misfortunes continues for the Dallas Cowboys. The team will already be missing right tackle La'el Collins due to a suspension and their options for replacing him in Sunday's game against the Chargers just got slimmer. Veteran tackle Ty Nsekhe will be unavailable after being hospitalized with heat-related exhaustion after Thursday's practice. 

"He suffered some heat illness symptoms after practice yesterday," McCarthy said. "The medical staff felt it was best that he spent the evening at the hospital."

Nsekhe was released from the hospital Friday morning, but McCarthy confirmed that he will not play in Sunday's game in Los Angeles. Apparently his symptoms were noticeable in the training room after Thursday's practice. The temperature in Frisco reached a high of 90 degrees on Thursday, and it was the "heavy practice work" day of the week.

The option at right tackle Sunday seems clear at this point: Terence Steele is the presumed starter, and Brandon Knight will be available as well. The possibility of Zack Martin sliding over to play tackle remains, but McCarthy has stated that he will start at his usual position of right guard.

McCarthy immediately shot down the insinuation that Nsekhe's incident had led the team to reconsider having outdoor practices when they have an indoor facility they can utilize.

"Absolutely not,"McCarthy said. "We're fine." 

Nsekhe, who turns 36 next month, has been a journeyman lineman throughout this career, serving mostly as a backup during his stints in Washington and Buffalo. He was signed by the Cowboys in free agency to provide depth and compete for the swing tackle spot.

