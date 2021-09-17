Nsekhe Released From Hospital; Won't Play Sunday

FRISCO, Texas — The string of misfortunes continues for the Dallas Cowboys. The team will already be missing right tackle La'el Collins due to a suspension and their options for replacing him in Sunday's game against the Chargers just got slimmer. Veteran tackle Ty Nsekhe will be unavailable after being hospitalized with heat-related exhaustion after Thursday's practice.

"He suffered some heat illness symptoms after practice yesterday," McCarthy said. "The medical staff felt it was best that he spent the evening at the hospital."