O-Line Change, Pollard's Return Sparks Run Game

"It was very exciting to get back," Williams said. "First game back there's obviously nerves, jitters, rust you need to knock off."

The impact that Williams made seemed clear from the first few drives when the Cowboys ran the ball to the left side with success numerous times. In the first quarter Ezekiel Elliott, who claims he is getting healthier every week while trying to recover from a lingering knee issue without missing games, rushed through the middle of the Giants' defense for a 13-yard touchdown.

Elliott finished the game with 52 yards on 16 carries.

Reinserting Williams back into the starting lineup had another domino effect that allowed McGovern to still be a factor in the game. Relieved of his guard duties, he was able to slide over to playing fullback for select plays in what has been referred to as a "Mac package."

On McGovern's first play at fullback he helped pave the way for a seven-yard run by Elliott. But the real excitement came in the third quarter when the team utilized the same formation but ran a play-action pass. It was clear that Dak Prescott looked in McGovern's direction immediately, but the defense converged on the unlikely receiver.

"I think [the defense] respected my versatility and athleticism a little bit," McGovern joked after the game.

With the defense focused on McGovern, it left tight end Dalton Schultz open for the touchdown reception.

It would have been a fitting moment for McGovern, who was in total support of Williams taking his spot in the starting lineup.

"He was my biggest supporter," McGovern said of Williams. "I'm his biggest supporter. I'm just happy the O-line is back together."

Williams echoed those same sentiments about his fellow Connor after the game.

"We're very close," Williams said of McGovern. "I commend him for how he's played at left guard. He did great, and he does great at fullback, he does great wherever he's needed. The way he approaches it, I can't speak enough to it."

All of this was bolstered by the return of Tony Pollard, who will likely be managing a foot issue for at least the next few weeks, but said that weekly management will keep him ready for game days. His typical explosiveness was on display as he rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries.

With the offensive line shift and the return of the Cowboys' two-headed monster at running back, the team's rushing attack looked better than it had in weeks against the Giants. According to Elliott, though, Sunday's performance was just a progression towards what they need to become by the postseason.