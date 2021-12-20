#DALvsNYG

Trevon Diggs Reaches One Huge Goal; What's Next?

Dec 19, 2021 at 07:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Trevon-Diggs-Reaches-One-Huge-Goal;-What’s-Next--hero
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Trevon Diggs kept the goal to himself before the season.

In Sunday's 21-6 road victory over the Giants, he achieved it.

10 interceptions.

It's the most by any Cowboys player since Everson Walls' franchise-record 11 in 1981, and the next step in Diggs' remarkable rise among the NFL's best defensive players in just his second season.

"I'm happy I reached it, but I didn't know that I was going to reach it," Diggs said. "It's just a blessing and I'm truly just happy that I can represent the Star, represent my team and go out there and give it all I've got."

Diggs' pick Sunday came on a jump-ball throw to the end zone by Giants quarterback Mike Glennon with New York desperately trying to get back in the game midway through the fourth quarter. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy challenged the initial ruling of an incomplete pass, and instant replay showed Diggs already had possession before Giants receiver Kenny Golladay ripped it out.

"On that play, the D-line did a great job because they had him," Diggs said. "I thought they were going to sack him and then he got out of the pocket and he just threw it up and he thought that his player was going to catch it. I knew I caught it. I had possession."

Diggs made third and final interception by the Cowboys' defense Sunday, giving Dallas an NFL-best 22 for the season. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Malik Hooker also had a pick each.

Diggs, a second-round draft pick in 2020, and rookie linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons have emerged as two of the league's most dynamic young players, cornerstones for a vastly-improved Cowboys defense. And Diggs is now one of two NFL players since 2010 with double-digit interceptions in a season. (Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard also had 10 a year ago.)

"You're seeing a young man really coming into his own," head coach Mike McCarthy said about Diggs. "He's obviously having a great season, but he's done it since he arrived in Dallas. I think when everybody asks about that moment that you have when you see a great player kind of come into his own, it's that last training camp practice of his rookie year. … That was four interceptions in a final training camp practice. It's kind of been that way since. This guy does it every day and he's playing at a really high level with great confidence right now."

One goal has been reached. Three regular-season games are left.

What's next for Diggs?

"I've got to set new goals now," he said. "I'm going to set another one and see if I can accomplish that. But as long as I do what I do on the field, come to the game, come to work, come ready to play, the sky's the limit."

Related Content

news

Eatman: This Has Become A 'Must-Watch' Defense

If you just have to miss a play, @nickeatman says to make sure it's not when the Cowboys defense is on the field.
news

Notes: Career-High For Schultz; Lamb Laments Drops

All the news & notes from the Cowboys' victory over the Giants.
news

D-Law Paces Pass Rush In Dominant Outing

In Sunday's suffocation of the Giants' offense, it was their most veteran defender – DeMarcus Lawrence – who led the way.
news

Dak Loses Wager On Another Low Scoring Day

At this point, Dak Prescott is catching hell from his own defense in addition to the one across from him.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Watkins' Goes Back-to-Back

Plays that might get forgotten include a sequence before halftime involving two plays from Carlos Watkins.
news

O-Line Change, Pollard's Return Sparks Run Game

Connor Williams' return to the starting lineup, Connor McGovern's impact at fullback and Tony Pollard's return from injury all boosted the run game Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Get 10th Win, 21-6

The Dallas defense again shines with four turnovers in leading the Cowboys to their 10th win of the season, a 21-6 victory over the rival New York Giants.
news

Updates: Parsons-LT Comparison; Malik Hooker INT

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Two DTs To Miss NYG Game Due To COVID Protocols

The Cowboys will have two interior linemen out for Sunday's game with the Giants. DTs Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Keys To Victory: Seeking Mistake-Free Football

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and New York this Sunday.
news

Spagnola: Micah Destined To Raise Up LT

There just might be some destiny to this Micah Parsons comparison to Giants Hall of Fame great Lawrence Taylor.
Advertising