Notes: Career-High For Schultz; Lamb Laments Drops

Dalton Schultz got back in the end zone for the first time since Thanksgiving, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott for his fifth TD of the season in the Cowboys' 21-6 win over the Giants.
That's a new career high for the fourth-year tight end. And his game-best eight catches for 67 yards also set a new single-season career high in receiving yards (651), surpassing 615 last year. Schultz now needs two catches to tie his career-best 63 catches from last season.
With the Giants bracketing the Cowboys' outside receivers, Prescott was able to find Schultz in the middle of the field Sunday. It's a connection that's grown considerably over the past two seasons.
"These guys play a lot of soft zone, and we knew that. We're going to have a bunch of shell coverage," Schultz said. "If teams want to play zone against us, with guys we have on the outside, just getting to the spots, being in the right place for Dak. The underneath stuff can always open up when you have threats and weapons on the edge like we do."
-Rob Phillips (12/19)
All the news & notes from the Cowboys' victory over the Giants.