Notes: Career-High For Schultz; Lamb Laments Drops

Wind Affected Zuerlein's PATs

The Cowboys were well aware of the factor that the wind in East Rutherford might play in Sunday's game the moment they stepped on the field for pregame warmups before facing the Giants.

The team's decision to receive the opening kickoff was motivated by the desire to have the wind on their side in the fourth quarter, head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game.

The man who had to contend with the elements most often was kicker Greg Zuerlein, who claimed he couldn't get a feel for any consistency from the gusts of wind during pregame warmups.

"It was difficult to say the least," Zuerlein said.

The results could have been disastrous for Dallas had their defense not been able to prevent New York from ever reaching the end zone. Zuerlein missed the extra point on both touchdowns scored by the Cowboys on Sunday.

"Every time I've been here it's been on the windier side," the veteran kicker said of playing in MetLife Stadium. "Today was unique. It was really just going in one direction. Obviously I didn't play well enough. Fortunately we got the win."

Despite missing two extra points, Zuerlein was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals on Sunday, hitting from 26, 42, and 27 yards, all in the second quarter. After the game, he said that a short memory is less important than simply understanding that each kick needs to be approached differently, and he only thinks about a miss for a few minutes afterwards to make sure he understands exactly what went wrong.

As for escaping the East Coast with a victory, Zuerlein said he'll enjoy playing his next two games in the weather-controlled AT&T Stadium.

"Couldn't be happier to get back there," Zuerlein said with relief.

-Jonny Auping (12/19)