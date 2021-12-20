Further Review: Keep Your Eyes On The Defense

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
The day after each game this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
- Mickey Spagnola warned of the gusts of wind in the Meadowlands. Greg Zuerlein will tell you that he was right to be concerned [Watch Mick Shots preview the Giants game]
- Jerry Jones isn't always one to run from hyperbole, but on 105.3 The Fan he pumped the brakes on comparing Micah Parsons to Lawrence Taylor [Watch Jerry talk about Micah coming into the weekend]
- Stephen Jones went on 105.3 The Fan and said that adjusting to COVID-19 protocols is going to be part of winning games this season [Hear what Stephen had to say about the protocols]
- Tony Pollard suited up and ran for 75 yards, but in the week coming into the game he joked that if you had his injury you might want to "get rid of the whole foot" rather than deal with the pain [Watch Pollard talk about his injury coming into the game]
Game Time:
- DeMarcus Lawrence missed time this season, but now he's back to prove he might be the best player on the defense [Watch Tank force Saquon Barkley's first career lost fumble]
- After playing his first game against the Giants, what did Micah Parsons have to say about the Lawrence Taylor comparisons? [Watch Parsons react to another great day on defense]
- After what the Cowboys did to the Giants' offense, Nate Newton said that we still don't know what the ceiling is for a healthy Cowboys' defense [Watch Cowboys Game Night immediately react to the dominant performance by the Cowboys' defense]
- We heard from Tony Pollard a few days before the game, but he was all adrenaline after playing his first game back [Watch Pollard talk about the return of the Cowboys' two-headed monster at running back]
What now?
- Something dawned on CeeDee Lamb at some point after the Cowboys win over the Giants: He'll soon be going to the playoffs for the first time in his career [Watch CeeDee react to the win]
- Kurt Daniels is always ready to tell you exactly how the Cowboys won or lost. "It was largely thanks to what has become a downright scary defense," [Read Daniels' game recap if you missed any of the Sunday's victory]
- It's hard to surprise Nick Eatman when it comes to the Cowboys, but after Sunday he had to admit something he didn't expect. "The Cowboys have a must-watch defense," Eatman wrote [Read Eatman on why you can't look away when the defense is on the field]
- No one small thing was going to fix the Cowboys' running game. Fortunately for Dallas, there were a number of small adjustments and changes they were able to make coming into Sunday's matchup with the Giants," Jonny Auping wrote [Read Auping on how O-line changes sparked the Cowboys' rushing attack]