OBJ Talks Still Going; Tank Not Wanting "A Circus"

"It's fair to say I want to win a Super Bowl," Lawrence said. "So if he can come and help us with that, then yes I'll accept him. But if we're just gonna do the circus, no I don't. I'm focused on this year, this tam, what we have in the locker room and the journey we're on."

Beckham Jr. arrived in Frisco for a Monday visit that spilled over into Tuesday. The free-agent wide receiver left on Jerry's helicopter later in the afternoon.

Beckham was seen at courtside at the Dallas Mavericks game with Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, who told reporters on Wednesday that OBJ is still about five weeks away from fully returning from an ACL injury he suffered in early February in the Super Bowl.

The injury is obviously the big sticking point for the Cowboys, who want to have some kind of contribution this season from OBJ, who reportedly is seeking a long-term contract.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on Wednesday that after a great visit, it's getting down to the "details" of the situation.

"We had a great visit with him ... outstanding young man," Stephen Jones said of OBJ. "I know he's dying to get back on the field. We had a great couple of days with him now the devil is in the details. It's not if but when he comes back. Certainly we have to figure all that out and what the value is for that. We're looking at what he can do for the Dallas Cowboys, first and foremost for this year, but certainly we don't rule out the future as well."