One Year In, McCarthy Confident In Team Direction

"I really enjoy Jerry and Stephen, their outlook on the NFL," McCarthy said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "What's been built here with the Dallas Cowboys is unique, strong, powerful and it's a tremendous responsibility that I take very seriously. Things are very clear on how we want to approach things. The communication is good. They're very respectful to the vision of the football program that I've implemented here.

"I really like the structure and the communication and just the way we operate. They're all about winning, but they are a family-first approach and mindset. That's something I truly believe in and that's the way I've always coached and installed a football program as a head coach. And they have that established here already.

"I really enjoy this part of it. The only disappointment I have is that we were 6-10."

McCarthy said he plans to continue his end-of-season evaluations and exit interviews into next week, looking at all aspects of the team: the roster and his staff, as well as the way they approached the training process during an unprecedented virtual offseason. The goal: to find ways to improve moving into 2021.