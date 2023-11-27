Parsons details non-holding calls, sacrifices for d-line

While the emotion does come out when Parsons says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the officiating, he said that as his career has gone on, he's been able to manage the ups-and-downs much better.

"It kinda gets me on the emotion side because I'm competing, and I'm daring to be great, and I'm challenging these guys, and I know I'm getting the best of them and it may not show up the way I want it to show up," he said. "That definitely bothers me and I'm working on it. Playing it cool, not letting it get the best of me, I think that's been the difference between this year and last year."

Parsons' defensive coaches, defensive line coach Aden Durde and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, have both been able to help in keeping his confidence high despite the officiating.

"[Durde] is like 'You got to keep going, f— all the other stuff,'" he said. "I'm just like yeah you're right. I just gotta keep going. That's kinda why I've been getting these late game sacks and just trying to survive in here and things like that and I'm going to keep hunting."

His relentless hunting has allowed for not only Parsons to have success in 2023, but the entire defensive line and pass rush unit as a whole with the attention that he draws on a week-to-week basis. Because of that, Parsons is grateful even when he doesn't show up on the stat sheet as a result of opposing offenses keying in on him in their gameplan – holding or not.

"I kind of had to talk to (Aden Durde) and (Dan Quinn), I was like, 'I see what's going on. They're making sure that I don't get started or they're trying to eliminate me from these games,'" he said. "I think they spend a lot of time trying to focalize me, make sure that I get one-on-ones in these game plans, but teams are just like, 'Nah, we don't care what you show, what you do, we're going to eliminate 11.'"

While it has taken some getting used to, Parsons is learning to sacrifice what he has in front of him in order to help the team succeed, which will eventually allow him to have his opportunities open back up.