#DALvsSEA

Parsons details non-holding calls, sacrifices for d-line

Nov 27, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Parsons-details-non-holding-calls,-sacrifices-for-d-line-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — In the days following Dallas' 45-10 win over Washington on Thanksgiving, videos and highlights were posted on social media that put a spotlight on Micah Parsons being held throughout the game despite not receiving one holding call in his favor.

Much like it's been his whole career, Parsons couldn't do much aside from plead with officials throughout the game, but he looks forward to the day that he is able to earn those penalty calls.

"Yeah it's frustrating," Parsons said on Monday. "I kinda wish people saw it the way I do, but I tell the ref if you just look at me the whole time, you don't even gotta look nowhere else. You just look right there and it's right in front of you."

While the emotion does come out when Parsons says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the officiating, he said that as his career has gone on, he's been able to manage the ups-and-downs much better.

"It kinda gets me on the emotion side because I'm competing, and I'm daring to be great, and I'm challenging these guys, and I know I'm getting the best of them and it may not show up the way I want it to show up," he said. "That definitely bothers me and I'm working on it. Playing it cool, not letting it get the best of me, I think that's been the difference between this year and last year."

Parsons' defensive coaches, defensive line coach Aden Durde and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, have both been able to help in keeping his confidence high despite the officiating.

"[Durde] is like 'You got to keep going, f— all the other stuff,'" he said. "I'm just like yeah you're right. I just gotta keep going. That's kinda why I've been getting these late game sacks and just trying to survive in here and things like that and I'm going to keep hunting."

His relentless hunting has allowed for not only Parsons to have success in 2023, but the entire defensive line and pass rush unit as a whole with the attention that he draws on a week-to-week basis. Because of that, Parsons is grateful even when he doesn't show up on the stat sheet as a result of opposing offenses keying in on him in their gameplan – holding or not.

"I kind of had to talk to (Aden Durde) and (Dan Quinn), I was like, 'I see what's going on. They're making sure that I don't get started or they're trying to eliminate me from these games,'" he said. "I think they spend a lot of time trying to focalize me, make sure that I get one-on-ones in these game plans, but teams are just like, 'Nah, we don't care what you show, what you do, we're going to eliminate 11.'"

While it has taken some getting used to, Parsons is learning to sacrifice what he has in front of him in order to help the team succeed, which will eventually allow him to have his opportunities open back up.

"I told them, 'Don't be afraid, I get it. Don't be afraid to go to someone else,'" he said. "I think I'm at that point in my career where I understand what they're trying to do and I need other guys to get going so that way it can open it back up for me. It's sacrifice time."

Related Content

news

Dak on fatherhood, finishing 2023 season strong

Dak Prescott recently announced he'll soon be a father, and he's now preparing for his life to change off of the field, for the better, while also working to change it between the lines.
news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Seahawks  

The Cowboys have won three straight games, including a Thanksgiving Day win over Washington, but they'll be right back on the field for another Thursday matchup with Seattle.
news

Updates: Donovan Wilson's recovery coming soon

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Overshown, Stephens injuries to impact 2023 roster

Cowboys fear the worst for injuries to DeMarvion Overshown, John Stephens
news

Spagnola: Something special in the offensive air

Never mind Saturday night's score, there's something special brewing in the air with the Cowboys offense, especially among a deep set of wide receivers.
news

Highlights from access with Stephen & Jerry Jones

Stephen and Jerry Jones took a moment during pregame in Seattle to update the team's state going deeper into the preseason.
news

Eatman: Backup WR, RB spots all but locked up now 

While the Cowboys suffered some key injuries and also lost the game in the process, four players on offense appear to have solidified their spots on the roster.
news

Cowboys injury news: Overshown, Waletzko, more

The number one goal during the preseason is for every player to come out of it in full health, but there are now concerns from the Cowboys after their bout in Seattle. 
news

Cooper Rush cementing QB2 role after solid outing

The backup quarterback position in Dallas continues to see Cooper Rush as the front runner and, after a solid showing against the Seahawks, he continues to dig his heels in.
news

Gamebreakers: 10 Cowboys who stood out vs. SEA

The second preseason game for the Cowboys wasn't devoid of young star power, as the roster battles continue to increase in intensity — several players making their case in Seattle.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys fall in Seattle, 22-14

The Cowboys fall in their second preseason game as big plays doom the team in a 22-14 loss to the Seahawks.
Advertising