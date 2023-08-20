#DALvsSEA

Cowboys injury news: Overshown, Waletzko, more

Aug 20, 2023 at 01:15 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Updates--Trio-of-Cowboys-exit-with-injury-vs.-Seattle-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

SEATTLE — An evening battle against the Seattle Seahawks got dark quickly for the Dallas Cowboys, and not simply because the sun set, but because an early injury turned out to be a prelude for the primetime matchup; DeMarvion Overshown headlining the group of players who are hoping for the best.

Overshown left the contest with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter appeared to be a knee injury. The rookie third-round pick stayed down after making a tackle toward the sideline and was in noticeable pain — evaluated for some time before leaving.

He did walk off under his own power to the sideline, a positive sign, but he was eventually carted to the locker room from the sideline before being ruled out of the game entirely.

Overshown will be further evaluated upon his return to Dallas, per head coach Mike McCarthy, and no official diagnosis or prognosis has been issued as of yet.

Just one quarter after the Cowboys lost Overshown, it was offensive tackle Matt Waletzko who went down.

Waletzko, a second-year talent who has come on strong in 2023 training camp in the bid for the swing tackle role, suffered a shoulder subluxation that caused him to exit the game before also being ruled out.

The 23-year-old saw his 2022 season mostly derailed due to a shoulder subluxation suffered in last year's training camp, costing him all but three games (the injury reoccurred after Week 3).

The shoulder in question at the moment doesn't appear to be the one that ailed him last season, but will still require additional testing.

And then there's John Stephens Jr., the promising rookie tight end who has been making a lot of waves with his play as an undrafted free agent. Stephens is a former wideout who has shown an ability to be a red zone threat and more for the Cowboys as a TE, but he is now dealing with a knee injury that requires an MRI.

Adding to the list of injury concerns from the fight against the Seahawks is Sheldrick Redwine, a veteran safety looking to build on a solid camp alongside other promising young safeties in the defensive backs room in Dallas. Redwine suffered a hamstring injury that did not allow him to finish the game in Seattle, and his timeline is also in the air at the moment.

The Cowboys went on to lose the game at Lumen Field, but that is in no way, shape or form equal to who they lost during it.

Related Content

news

Eatman: Backup WR, RB spots all but locked up now 

While the Cowboys suffered some key injuries and also lost the game in the process, four players on offense appear to have solidified their spots on the roster.
news

Cooper Rush cementing QB2 role after solid outing

The backup quarterback position in Dallas continues to see Cooper Rush as the front runner and, after a solid showing against the Seahawks, he continues to dig his heels in.
news

Gamebreakers: 10 Cowboys who stood out vs. SEA

The second preseason game for the Cowboys wasn't devoid of young star power, as the roster battles continue to increase in intensity — several players making their case in Seattle.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys fall in Seattle, 22-14

The Cowboys fall in their second preseason game as big plays doom the team in a 22-14 loss to the Seahawks.
news

Updates: Sheldrick Redwine joins group of injured

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Jerry Jones never felt Martin deal wouldn't get done

Despite shaky negotiations from an outside perspective during Zack Martin's 26-day holdout, owner Jerry Jones never felt that he wouldn't be able to come to a deal with the six-time All-Pro.
news

McCarthy pleased, 'excellent' Cowboys camp

Despite flare-ups in the final practice in Oxnard, Mike McCarthy couldn't be more pleased at what the Cowboys accomplished in their 2023 training camp. 
news

Matchups to Watch: Mazi gets early college reunion in Seattle

Mazi Smith gets an early college reunion, DaRon Bland gets a seismic battle in the slot and Asim Richards gets another challenge at left tackle in this week's matchups to watch.
news

Film Room: Big play opportunities await in Seattle

While Seattle poses a challenge with its athletic defensive line, an opportunity to crack through the second level and beyond exists for Dallas' young RB room.
news

Dan Quinn's text to Clark, Overshown: "I feel their energy, speed'

There were a lot of questions at the linebacker position for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, outside of Leighton Vander Esch's new deal, but they've been answered quickly.
news

Cowboys-Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The 2023 preseason is well underway, and it's the Cowboys visiting the Seahawks for the second of three contests, with both teams continuing their evaluation ahead of roster cuts.
Advertising