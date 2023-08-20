Cowboys injury news: Overshown, Waletzko, more

SEATTLE — An evening battle against the Seattle Seahawks got dark quickly for the Dallas Cowboys, and not simply because the sun set, but because an early injury turned out to be a prelude for the primetime matchup; DeMarvion Overshown headlining the group of players who are hoping for the best.

Overshown left the contest with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter appeared to be a knee injury. The rookie third-round pick stayed down after making a tackle toward the sideline and was in noticeable pain — evaluated for some time before leaving.

He did walk off under his own power to the sideline, a positive sign, but he was eventually carted to the locker room from the sideline before being ruled out of the game entirely.

Overshown will be further evaluated upon his return to Dallas, per head coach Mike McCarthy, and no official diagnosis or prognosis has been issued as of yet.

Just one quarter after the Cowboys lost Overshown, it was offensive tackle Matt Waletzko who went down.

Waletzko, a second-year talent who has come on strong in 2023 training camp in the bid for the swing tackle role, suffered a shoulder subluxation that caused him to exit the game before also being ruled out.

The 23-year-old saw his 2022 season mostly derailed due to a shoulder subluxation suffered in last year's training camp, costing him all but three games (the injury reoccurred after Week 3).

The shoulder in question at the moment doesn't appear to be the one that ailed him last season, but will still require additional testing.

And then there's John Stephens Jr., the promising rookie tight end who has been making a lot of waves with his play as an undrafted free agent. Stephens is a former wideout who has shown an ability to be a red zone threat and more for the Cowboys as a TE, but he is now dealing with a knee injury that requires an MRI.

Adding to the list of injury concerns from the fight against the Seahawks is Sheldrick Redwine, a veteran safety looking to build on a solid camp alongside other promising young safeties in the defensive backs room in Dallas. Redwine suffered a hamstring injury that did not allow him to finish the game in Seattle, and his timeline is also in the air at the moment.