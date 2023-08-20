#DALvsSEA

Overshown, Stephens injuries to impact 2023 roster

Aug 20, 2023
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys returned home from Seattle early Sunday morning and are now shifting their training camp into the Texas portion, with their remaining practices at The Star before the regular season begins.

But it seems as if they will do so without a couple of promising rookies that were having stellar training camps and preseason play.

The Cowboys are fearing the worst on both LB DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens, who both left the game Saturday with knee injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys have not made an official statement on either injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy will likely address the injury situation when he meets with the media Monday at 4 p.m.

However, multiple reports are suggesting both Overshown and Stephens have torn ACL injuries that will require season-ending surgeries.

Also, second-year offensive tackle Matt Waletzko left the game with a right shoulder injury. McCarthy said it was a subluxation of the shoulder but he continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

But if Overshown is indeed out for the season, that would be a massive blow to the defense and special teams. Overshown brings safety-like speed with the ability to hit and tackle like a linebacker. Those traits not only translate well to defense and the nickel packages, but in the kicking game.

He had a few impressive plays in the Week 1 game against Jacksonville and already made a couple of tackles against Seattle before suffering the second-quarter injury.

The depth at linebacker will be tested now, with Jabril Cox and Devin Harper likely getting more playing time at the backup spots.

Stephens has also been one of the best undrafted free agents during camp and was making a strong push to earning a roster spot. He caught five passes in the first game with a touchdown before sustaining the injury Saturday in Seattle in the third quarter.

At tight end, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker. Stephens was likely competing for a spot with Sean McKeon, if the team decides to keep four tight ends.

