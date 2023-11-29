Game Specs

Cowboys-Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Nov 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — On the heels of a two-game losing streak, the Seattle Seahawks are desperately looking to right their ship when the visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but they're going up against the longest current home win streak in the NFL — 13 consecutive games — and the Cowboys are decimating opponents to the tune of 205-60.

Both teams need the victory as they try to keep pace within their respective division and as they try to make waves in playoff seeding in the NFC, but only one can be victorious, and the other will be left licking their wounds.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Time: 8:15 pm ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Dak Prescott is currently channeling "dad strength" during his MVP caliber past several weeks and his weapons on offense are an embarrassment of riches. Micah Parsons and record-setting cornerback DaRon Bland would like a word with Geno Smith, but the latter has weapons of his own he'll bring to town, namely D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

It could end up being one of the best matchups of the entire week from two teams with eyes on a playoff berth and a whole lot more, so you'll want to be tuned in for every second of it.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: Amazon Prime (national)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 7:15-8:15 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • 1:55 am-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo
  • BROADCAST CREW:
  • TV: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreet, Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 10:30 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

