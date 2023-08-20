Cooper Rush cementing QB2 role after solid outing

"Then a couple of really good catches on third and fourth down."

Those catches were by way of rookie seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks for an eight-yard gain on fourth-and-four from the Seahawks' 40-yard line, followed by an 11-yard reception by KaVontae Turpin on third-and-6 from the Seahawks' 28-yard line.

Two plays later, it was running back Rico Dowdle marching into the end zone on a six-yard reception from Rush.

But it was also Jalen Tolbert who played a big part on the drive and for Rush on the whole — to the tune of 50 receiving yards — including an eye-popping 35-yard grab, and he hauled it in despite a defensive pass interference from cornerback Mike Jackson (declined).

"The biggest thing for him is confidence," said Rush of Tolbert. "He's playing with a lot of it right now. Obviously, he's got so much talent, and it's great to see all that work paying off."

All told, the offense looked a bit sharper than it did in the previous week of preseason action with Rush at the helm.