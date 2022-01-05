Parsons Lands On COVID List; Practice Notes

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys swapped linebackers in and out of the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday morning.
It was announced just prior to practice that Micah Parsons has been added to the COVID protocol, making him unavailable for the time being. At the same time, Keanu Neal was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing last week.
Here are some more notes from Wednesday's practice:
- The Cowboys practiced on the outdoor practice fields at The Star, wearing shorts, helmets and shells.
- The entire roster and practice squad was present at practice, with the exception of Parsons.
- Neal, Tyler Coyle and Kyron Brown all returned for Wednesday's practice. Neal was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing last week. Coyle and Brown have been restored to the practice squad after also missing time last week.
- Practice squad defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, who was signed on Tuesday, has been added to the COVID-19 protocol and was not at practice.
- Blake Jarwin, still on injured reserve/designated to return, attended practice and rehabbed with associate athletic trainer Britt Brown during the early part of practice. Tony Pollard also rehabbed his foot injury with Brown at the start of practice. Both players took part in individual drills with their position groups.
- Jayron Kearse (hamstring) participated in the open portion of practice.
- During practice, running back Rico Dowdle and Mitch Hyatt made appearances to rehab with Brown. Both players sustained injuries during training camp and have been on injured reserve this season.