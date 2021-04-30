Parsons: They Know "I'm Not a Character Concern"

"We did a tremendous amount of homework," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said. "We felt good about it, backwards, forwards and every which way he can do it."

Parsons said he told the Cowboys the same thing he said to all of the team that questioned him bout the incident.

"They did all their background checks, and I let them know the truth," Parsons said. "There's nothing pending against me. Everything was dropped and all that type of stuff. They were false allegations. I never got to speak on my name because it's hard to say that while you're in the process, but obviously, they did their background. They know I'm not a character concern at all. I think I'm a great person, and I'm going to keep becoming a better father and person every day, not only for myself but for my entire family. And Cowboys nation, now I got to represent them every day too."

Parsons was asked by the Dallas media Thursday night if he was ever concerned by the allegations having an effect on his draft status.