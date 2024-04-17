Pick Fit: CB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is a little more than a week away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

Next up is cornerback.

Round 1, Pick 24: Cooper DeJean (Iowa): Grabbing a cornerback in the first round is unlikely for the Cowboys, but if the offensive linemen fly off early and big names are still available at the position, Cooper DeJean would be a fun fit on the Dallas defense. His versatility to move from corner to nickel to safety would give Mike Zimmer options and his return ability could give John Fassel an extra weapon in the kick return game. His instincts and reaction time are some of the best in the draft, even if he might be a better fit at safety with his range.

Round 2, Pick 56: T.J. Tampa (Iowa State): A player that the Cowboys met with formally at the NFL Combine, T.J. Tampa dominated the Big 12 for the last two seasons at Iowa State and made noise as one of the top corners in the draft throughout the process. He's aggressive enough to disrupt but cautious enough to not draw flags in man coverage, and he's patient and decisive in zone coverage. Those abilities yielded him seven pass breakups and two interceptions last season on his way to being an AP Third-Team All-American.

Round 3, Pick 87: Andru Phillips (Kentucky): A name that is flying up draft boards late in the process, Andru Phillips is intriguing teams with his athleticism and fluid change of direction that can translate as a boundary or nickel corner. Don't be surprised if Phillips jumps into the second round, but from a prospect who was comfortably in day three territory a few weeks ago, he can now comfortably expect to come off the board on day two. He might be challenged physically at the next level, but his tenacity will make up that ground before long.

Round 5, Pick 174: Josh Newton (TCU): One of the more experienced and clean corners you will find in the draft, Josh Newton does just about everything at an acceptable level – from coverage to identifying route concepts to stepping up in run support. Newton has shown struggles against more physical receivers on the outside, especially when it's paired with speed, but when he can match up physically, it's tough to get through what he can do on the outside.

Round 6, Pick 216: Dwight McGlothern (Arkansas): A tall, long corner that accounted for eight interceptions in his college career, Dwight McGlothern uses his instincts as a high school quarterback to read and react on a dime in zone coverage that makes him a nightmare to scheme against. While he maybe isn't the best in manning up and taking a guy one-on-one off the line similar to how Mike Zimmer has produced corners in the past, his physicality can translate to man coverage concepts that can disrupt receivers of all sizes.

Round 7, Pick 233: Christian Rolland-Wallace (USC): A bulldog off the line at 5-foot-11, 201 pounds, Rolland-Wallace jams off the line and throws receivers off their path from the word go. It's when receivers are able to get past him and combine the win off the line with a double move where Rolland-Wallace can get left with his back turned. But on straight route concepts where he can push receivers towards the boundary, his physicality wins almost every time.

Round 7, Pick 244: Marcellas Dial (South Carolina); If you're looking for a day three corner that can take on an outside receiver with a vertical threat ability, Marcellas Dial might be your guy. Mirroring step-for-step and keeping his footwork in line throughout the route, Dial can run with receivers and make plays on the ball when asked. His change of direction will need work at the next level to take on more complex route trees, but his ability to seal off a boundary is worth spending a pick on.