Pick Fit: WR fits for every Cowboys draft pick

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is a little more than two weeks away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

Next up are the wide receivers.

Round 1, Pick 24: Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU): The hipster pick in mock drafts recently have seen Dallas jump on Brian Thomas Jr. at 24 if he is still available, and while the explosion with his 4.33 speed and his production from last season would immediately carry over into the NFL, I struggle with finding a scenario where Dallas doesn't take an offensive lineman in the first round. With that being said, if the big names are gone and Thomas Jr. is still on the board, keep this scenario on your radar.

Round 2, Pick 56: Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky): You'll be hard-pressed to find a better run-after-catch receiver than the "YAC King" himself, Malachi Corley. In the past three seasons, Corley has amassed an FBS-leading 2,078 yards after the catch and has broken 77 tackles (2nd in FBS) on his way to becoming one of the open-field prizes in the draft class. The Cowboys hosted Corley for a 30-Visit last week and could be sitting at 56 with his name still on the board.

Round 3, Pick 87: Jalen McMillan (Washington): One of three receivers from Washington last season that is expected to go in the first two days of the draft, Jalen McMillan's size and skillset almost directly mirrors what Michael Gallup brought to Dallas before his knee injury. McMillan can win off the line and make contested catches downfield that have put him firmly in the mix to be taken in the third round. The Cowboys met with McMillan formally at the NFL Combine.

Round 5, Pick 174: Bub Means (Pittsburgh): A big physical presence on the outside with elite athleticism, Bub Means pairs a 6-foot-1, 212-pound frame with 4.43 speed and a 39.5-inch vertical that makes him a nightmare in one-on-one situations. While his production never popped off the stat sheet, his reliability in redzone situations gave him six touchdowns on the season in 2023.

Round 6, Pick 216: Cornelius Johnson (Michigan): A five-year player at Michigan who took a backseat role in 2023 and still managed to produce 47 receptions for 604 yards for the reigning national champions, Cornelius Johnson provides one of the more impressive physical skillsets over any receiver on day three with his 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame that simply overwhelms opposing defensive backs. In addition, his run blocking efforts rival some of the best of any receiver in the draft class, as he positions his big frame to allow for big plays on the ground in his direction.

Round 7, Pick 233: Jordan Whittington (Texas): Injuries derailed the early career of Jordan Whittington at Texas, but once he was able to stay on the field and find his role in a crowded receiver room in Austin, he was able to shine late in 2023. Whittington is physical, has great long speed and can be a big play weapon on the field. His value early in his NFL career will come on special teams where he can star as a gunner with his attack and angles. The biggest question mark will always be his health, as a hamstring injury is the latest to affect his on-field play which has kept him out of the combine and his pro day.

Round 7, Pick 244: Ryan Flournoy (Southeast Missouri State): Just a two-year starter at SEMO after transferring from Iowa Western Community College, Ryan Flournoy is one of the day three FCS projects that has gained some draft love during the process with his feel in route running across the middle (which would play right into Mike McCarthy's West Coast feel from 2023) and his physical nature off the line. Flournoy will need the right system to allow him to open up schematically, but his potential could see him on a 53-man roster next season.