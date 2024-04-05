Pick Fit: RB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

We start with running back.

Round 1, Pick 24: Jonathan Brooks (Texas): While a first-round pick at the running back position is unlikely, to say the least, if the Cowboys decide to just go ahead and get their guy, Jonathon Brooks makes the most sense. He would be a clear RB1 in the class if not for his recovery from a torn ACL – which was repaired by Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys' head team physician – but that hasn't stopped Dallas from meeting with him formally at the combine and this week on a 30-visit.

Round 2, Pick 56: Trey Benson (Florida State): A power back that is expected to be one of the first three backs taken off the board later this month, Trey Benson is a solid option to pick at No. 56 if Jonathon Brooks is off the board. Benson would bring immediate production on the heels of back-to-back seasons with 900-plus yards on the ground.

Round 3, Pick 87: Braelon Allen (Wisconsin): If you're looking for a power back to come in and be the reliable short yardage gainer and pass protector, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Braelon Allen might be your guy. His three seasons as the feature back at Wisconsin yielded almost 3,500 yards on the ground and a physical presence at the line of scrimmage each time that he initiated contact.

Round 5, Pick 174: Isaiah Davis (South Dakota State): Despite playing at a smaller FCS program, Isaiah Davis won back-to-back national championships while running for 1,400-plus yards in each of those years. His 6-foot, 220-pound frame is compact up top to fight off contact with long legs that make big strides in the open field.

Round 6, Pick 216: Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Purdue): An incredibly athletic presence out of the backfield, Tyrone Tracy Jr. pairs his 5-foot-11, 209-pound frame with 4.48 speed in the 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical jump. Tracy began his college career at Iowa as a wide receiver, and he pairs that catching ability out of the backfield with an elusive running style that produced 6.3 yards per carry in 2023.

Round 7, Pick 233: Jase McClellan (Alabama): A local product out of Aledo High School, McClellan brings intriguing versatility despite being a late day three projection. His stocky frame plays well in pass protection as well as short yardage packages. If the Cowboys get a smaller, elusive back early in the draft (i.e. Oregon's Bucky Irving) and want to pair him with a more physical back later on, McClellan is a fun option.

Round 7, Pick 244: Kimani Vidal (Troy): Despite being 5-foot-8, Kimani Vidal runs physically and initiates contact with his 213-pound build that serves as a bowling ball out of the backfield. Vidal ran for a whopping 1,661 yards as a senior. If you need any proof that he can carry a large workload, just look at his 297 carries in 2023.