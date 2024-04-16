Pick Fit: EDGE fits for every Cowboys draft pick

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

Next up is edge.

Round 1, Pick 24: Darius Robinson (Missouri): Darius Robinson was one of a very select few defensive linemen that Dallas welcomed in for a 30-Visit, as his versatility to slide inside to 3-Tech and as wide as a 7-Tech presents a unique challenge for opposing offensive linemen. His brute strength at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds pairs with an athleticism off the line that makes him a dangerous weapon in defending the run and attacking the backfield. If Dallas sees its top offensive line targets come off the board and are in a position to take the best player available, Robinson could be the name at the top of the board.

Round 2, Pick 56: Chris Braswell (Alabama): A violent defender that has a knack for getting to the ball and making disruptive plays, Chris Braswell could be one of the edge rushers with the most buzz going into day two. His size, length and athleticism all combine to create a dangerous weapon off the edge. He will need to improve in setting the edge in the run game, but his upside as an attacker on the ball is a fun day two value to bank on.

Round 3, Pick 87: Austin Booker (Kansas): One of the more inexperienced players in the entire draft class, Austin Booker used one huge season at Kansas to propel himself into day two of draft discussions. The inexperience does show up in hand fighting with opposing offensive linemen and identifying run schemes, but his athleticism and length off the edge are explosive enough to foresee a future that involves a long and productive career in the NFL once he gets reps under his belt.

Round 5, Pick 174: Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian): It'll be tough to find a more freaky prospect in the draft than Jalyx Hunt, who transferred from Cornell where he played safety before adding weight and starring as a pass rusher for HCU. His bend, athleticism and high motor all combine to display violence off the edge with one of the more impressive highlight tapes you'll find in the draft cycle. He will have to get used to playing at his newfound weight and skillset, but once he translates that to play strength, he can be a violent disruptor in the NFL.

Round 6, Pick 216: Xavier Thomas (Clemson): A six-year player at Clemson that has seen a lot of football in his time with the Tigers, his quickness of the line continued to give offensive linemen in the ACC trouble with keeping him at bay. Typically only a winner primarily off the line, Thomas will have to work on stunts and hand fighting to find other ways to move around competition, but his cat-like movement makes that reality a scary one if he can put it all together.

Round 7, Pick 233: Trajan Jeffcoat (Arkansas): One of the more impressive run defending edges of the names expected to be available on day three, Trajan Jeffcoat can win both inside and outside a tackle's shoulders to fill running lanes or set the edge. Despite his solid testing, his speed doesn't always show up on the field, but his instincts and captain leadership from his time with the Razorbacks offers a mindset that could be willing to learn.

Round 7, Pick 244: Eyabi Okie-Anoma (Charlotte): Once viewed as the No. 3 high school prospect in the country, Eyabi Okie-Anoma was dismissed from both Alabama and Houston and spent time at both UT-Martin and Michigan before landing at Charlotte where he was an athletic presence off the edge and disrupted backfields all season. The Cowboys have been known to take a gamble on character concerns in the past with high ceilings, and this is a day three flier that fits that mold.