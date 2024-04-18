 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pick Fit

Pick Fit: TE fits for every Cowboys draft pick

Apr 18, 2024 at 06:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Pick-Fit--TE-fits-for-every-Cowboys-draft-pick-hero

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is a little more than a week away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

Next up is tight end.

Round 1, Pick 24: Brock Bowers (Georgia): Even if the Cowboys decide adding a tight end to the roster could help boost their offense, grabbing one in the first round would be nothing short of wild. With that being said, if the consensus No. 1 tight end is still available at No. 24, taking Brock Bowers in that situation would provide Dak Prescott with an immediate versatile weapon. Bowers can line up inline, in the slot, outside or out of the backfield to be a Swiss Army knife-type weapon.

Round 2, Pick 56: Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas): A local prospect that came in for a pre-draft visit, Ja'Tavion Sanders has some of the strongest hands in the draft and has a skillset at tight end that would be beneficial in run blocking schemes at the next level. His athleticism doesn't jump off the page nor can his movement downfield create consistent separation, but his physicality and ball skills make him incredibly difficult to cover.

Round 3, Pick 87: Jared Wiley (TCU): A healthy comparison for Jared Wiley during the draft process has been Jake Ferguson, as he can hold his own in run blocking and he can stretch the seams but also break out of it in the receiving game on a consistent level. He needs to work on being more consistent with his hands at the next level, but his ceiling with his athleticism offers an offensive weapon with Pro Bowl upside.

Round 5, Pick 174: Erick All (Iowa): A receiving weapon that can run a multitude of different routes, Erick All would be a fun fit in a Mike McCarthy offense with his ability to take routes across the middle and pick up yards after the catch. While his durability is a major concern (season-ending injuries in 2022 & 2023, combined for just 10 games in those two seasons), when he is healthy he can be an athletic receiving weapon.

Round 6, Pick 216: Tanner McLachlan (Arizona): One of the more fun film studies in the draft class is Tanner McLachlan, as his speed and athleticism sees him hurdling defenders and running past smaller and twitchier defensive backs in the receiving game. While he is narrow and smaller, his ability to take a hit and keep moving still exists.

Round 7, Pick 233: McCallan Castles (Tennessee): An all-around tight end that pairs a 6-foot-4, 249-pound skillset with a developed route tree and physicality in run blocking, the Cowboys could bring in a Tennessee tight end in back-to-back rookie classes after signing Princeton Fant in 2023. He will need a lot of refining and polishing in iso blocks and getting downfield both as a blocker and receiver, but his upside exists as a draftable player.

Round 7, Pick 244: Trey Knox (South Carolina): The physical traits and receiving ability is present for Trey Knox, as his experience as a true receiver earlier in his career pairs with a 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame that is physical from snap to finish. His athleticism leaves a lot to be desired, but his receiving ability can make him an intriguing red zone option.

UDFA: Mason Pline (Furman): A former basketball player who stands at 6-foot-6 with elite movement and footwork, Mason Pline excels in tight areas or congested catch windows to bring down a reception like a forward in the post grabbing a rebound. His route running and pad level in blocking needs work, but his hands offer a receiving threat to bank on with an undrafted take.

Related Content

news

Pick Fit: CB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

With the Cowboys expected to need a cornerback in the draft class, we take a look at a potential fit at the position for each of Dallas' seven picks.
news

Pick Fit: EDGE fits for every Cowboys draft pick

Following the departures of Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr., the Cowboys could be looking to draft an EDGE this month to provide depth in a talented room.
news

Pick Fit: DT fits for every Cowboys draft pick

While the Cowboys did spend a first-round pick on a defensive tackle a year ago, this draft warrants at least one more player in the position group to provide help in the interior next season.
news

Pick Fit: OL fits for every Cowboys draft pick

The odds favor the first-round pick for the Cowboys coming at the offensive line position, but could it make sense to double-dip up front to add depth and competition?
news

Pick Fit: Safety fits for every Cowboys draft pick

The safety position doesn't need a whole lot of addressing in the draft, but if the Cowboys decide to swing on one to place into Mike Zimmer's defense, these players could make sense at each of Dallas' seven picks.
news

Pick Fit: WR fits for every Cowboys draft pick

The wide receiver position presents a ton of talent in the first two days of the draft and some projects on day three that could end up producing.
news

Pick Fit: LB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

The Cowboys need some help in the second level going into the draft later this month, as we take a look at every available pick for Dallas and which linebacker could be a fit for the respective selection.
news

Pick Fit: RB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

To open the Pick Fit series, we take a look at every pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the upcoming draft and highlight which running back could work for every Cowboys pick.
Advertising