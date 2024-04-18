Pick Fit: TE fits for every Cowboys draft pick

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is a little more than a week away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

Next up is tight end.

Round 1, Pick 24: Brock Bowers (Georgia): Even if the Cowboys decide adding a tight end to the roster could help boost their offense, grabbing one in the first round would be nothing short of wild. With that being said, if the consensus No. 1 tight end is still available at No. 24, taking Brock Bowers in that situation would provide Dak Prescott with an immediate versatile weapon. Bowers can line up inline, in the slot, outside or out of the backfield to be a Swiss Army knife-type weapon.

Round 2, Pick 56: Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas): A local prospect that came in for a pre-draft visit, Ja'Tavion Sanders has some of the strongest hands in the draft and has a skillset at tight end that would be beneficial in run blocking schemes at the next level. His athleticism doesn't jump off the page nor can his movement downfield create consistent separation, but his physicality and ball skills make him incredibly difficult to cover.

Round 3, Pick 87: Jared Wiley (TCU): A healthy comparison for Jared Wiley during the draft process has been Jake Ferguson, as he can hold his own in run blocking and he can stretch the seams but also break out of it in the receiving game on a consistent level. He needs to work on being more consistent with his hands at the next level, but his ceiling with his athleticism offers an offensive weapon with Pro Bowl upside.

Round 5, Pick 174: Erick All (Iowa): A receiving weapon that can run a multitude of different routes, Erick All would be a fun fit in a Mike McCarthy offense with his ability to take routes across the middle and pick up yards after the catch. While his durability is a major concern (season-ending injuries in 2022 & 2023, combined for just 10 games in those two seasons), when he is healthy he can be an athletic receiving weapon.

Round 6, Pick 216: Tanner McLachlan (Arizona): One of the more fun film studies in the draft class is Tanner McLachlan, as his speed and athleticism sees him hurdling defenders and running past smaller and twitchier defensive backs in the receiving game. While he is narrow and smaller, his ability to take a hit and keep moving still exists.

Round 7, Pick 233: McCallan Castles (Tennessee): An all-around tight end that pairs a 6-foot-4, 249-pound skillset with a developed route tree and physicality in run blocking, the Cowboys could bring in a Tennessee tight end in back-to-back rookie classes after signing Princeton Fant in 2023. He will need a lot of refining and polishing in iso blocks and getting downfield both as a blocker and receiver, but his upside exists as a draftable player.

Round 7, Pick 244: Trey Knox (South Carolina): The physical traits and receiving ability is present for Trey Knox, as his experience as a true receiver earlier in his career pairs with a 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame that is physical from snap to finish. His athleticism leaves a lot to be desired, but his receiving ability can make him an intriguing red zone option.