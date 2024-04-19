Pick Fit: QB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is less than a week away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

Last up in the series is quarterback.

Round 1, Pick 24: Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

Taking a quarterback in this year's draft has been shot down as an idea by both Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones this offseason, but crazier things have happened in the draft in years past. If the Joneses are just keeping their cards close to the vest and will want to take a big swing, seeing Michael Penix Jr. drop to 24 after a stellar college career at Indiana and Washington may lead to a rich quarterback competition behind Dak Prescott this offseason.

Round 2, Pick 56: Bo Nix (Oregon)

Speaking of production, five years as a starter saw Bo Nix begin his career as a gunslinging but mistake-prone player in his time at Auburn before rounding out as a low-risk, efficient passer with some dual-threat ability in his time at Oregon. While he could very well come off the board in the first round, seeing a quarterback of Nix's caliber slip to the second round could bring up an intriguing conversation.

Round 3, Pick 87: Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)

From being the projected No. 1 overall pick going into the 2021 season to being replaced by Caleb Williams at Oklahoma to now being an underrated day two option in the 2024 draft, Spencer Rattler brings experience, adversity and a lively arm to the NFL. His growth in his time with the Gamecocks has made him a more decisive passer and more comfortable in the pocket, as he is well on his way to being a backup in 2024 for whatever team grabs him.

Round 5, Pick 174: Michael Pratt (Tulane)

Of all of the quarterbacks in the draft, the Cowboys have not done a ton of homework on many guys, but one player that has been thrown around has been Michael Pratt. His big frame allows him to sit in the pocket and dial up things downfield while also being cautious of risk management. His comeback win against USC in the 2023 Cotton Bowl stands among the great quarterback performances in this year's draft class.

Round 6, Pick 216: Jordan Travis (Florida State)

A broken ankle/leg for Jordan Travis not only derailed Florida State's playoff hopes last season, but it has also derailed his draft stock leading into next week. Once thought to be a day two selection, Travis' health has seen his mock value sit comfortably on day three. Travis was never a player that jumped off the page in the stat sheet, but he did make precise decisions to separate himself as a game manager.

Round 7, Pick 233: Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)

There might not be better hair in this year's draft than the mane that Sam Hartman rocks under his helmet, but his on-field performance is what will lead to his name being called next weekend. After back-to-back productive seasons at Wake Forest, Hartman transferred to Notre Dame and struggled with consistency against a more rigorous schedule. With that being said, his mobility around the pocket and short-to-intermediate range work is an intriguing depth option in the NFL.

Round 7, Pick 244: Joe Milton (Tennessee)

Simply put, there is not a bigger arm in this draft class than Joe Milton. The ball rockets out of his arm downfield for throws that have been measured as far as 70 yards in game from his time at Tennessee. But with that comes not a lot of touch and wild inconsistencies in the short-to-middle ranges of the field. Settling Milton's errant passes at the next level is necessary, but that kind of power doesn't come around often.

UDFA: Austin Reed (Western Kentucky)