Pick Fit: OL fits for every Cowboys draft pick

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

Next up is the offensive line.

Round 1, Pick 24: Graham Barton (Duke)

The Cowboys will enter the draft in a couple of weeks without two of its starters on the offensive line from a season ago, and the prevailing thought is that a first-round pick is spent on solidifying at least one of those spots. If Dallas wants positional flex, stability, durability and most importantly a high IQ player up front, Graham Barton is an elite fit for what Dallas needs. He played tackle, guard and center in college but will most likely see his fit at the next level at the center position. He's a day one starter at the position if he is available at No. 24.

Round 2, Pick 56: Patrick Paul (Houston)

If the Cowboys decide not to grab a tackle in the first round, they might see quite a few names come off the board to open up day two at the position, but Patrick Paul is a name that could be right in that sweet spot at No. 56. Paul has a massive 6-foot-7, 331-pound frame that overwhelms edge rushers with his initial punch and strength. The concerns in Paul's game reside in his ability to effectively cover athletic movement off the 7-Tech or 9-Tech where his big frame takes a bit more time to cover.

Round 3, Pick 87: Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)

Another potential sweet spot for a talented tackle on day two, Blake Fisher has the natural skill set to be a solid pro with his movement in limiting threats off the edge and his fight at the line in the run game. It's taking it to the next step where Fisher might need some work, as he sometimes can get caught being handsy in pass pro and is often late getting into the second level in the run game. If he can add layers to his already well-rounded skill set, this could be a round three steal if still available at No. 87.

Round 5, Pick 174: Hunter Nourzad (Penn State)

Often mentioned and linked with the Cowboys throughout the draft process, Hunter Nourzad is a premier day three lineman that is only continuing to rise up mock drafts with each day that passes. Dallas might be able to grab him at the tail-end of the fifth round if a center isn't already selected, but it would be close. Nourzad brings balance with his power from his lower half up into his hands at the snap that throws pass rushers and run defenders alike off the line. While he can struggle with crafty interior defensive linemen that can throw his anchor around in the pocket, his reliability in sitting strong against various types of defensive linemen still exists.

Round 6, Pick 216: Giovanni Manu (British Columbia)

One of the bigger later risers of the entire draft process, Field Yates of ESPN reported on Friday that the 6-foot-8, 352-pound mountain man Giovanni Manu is expected to come off the board on day three, potentially as high as the fifth round. Once the hype balances out following a mind-blowing Pro Day and a 30-Visit run with seven teams, the end of the sixth round may be the sweet spot for Dallas to grab one of the higher upside tackles in the entire draft class.

Round 7, Pick 233: Andrew Coker (TCU)

Grabbing a late round offensive lineman with some positional versatility could give the Cowboys some much-needed flexibility up front, regardless of if they take a trench body on the first two days or not. Andrew Coker provides tackle-guard flexibility that shows up with his great feel and body clock at the line to punch at the snap and mirror opposing movement. His run block ability should offer some encouragement at guard. Noted to struggle against power, Coker would need to better utilize his 6-foot-7 body at the next level.

Round 7, Pick 244: C.J. Hanson (Holy Cross)

C.J. Hanson did just about everything right at the FCS level for Holy Cross in driving forward in his run block consistently and creating a healthy depth of pocket in pass protection, but can those abilities translate against NFL defensive tackles? Hanson understands the game at the center position, understands what is required of the position, but it will be if he can put it together physically to contribute at the next level. If taking a flier on a center option ever made sense late on day three, this would easily be one.

UDFA: Jalen Sundell (North Dakota State)