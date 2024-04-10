Pick Fit: Safety fits for every Cowboys draft pick

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is a little more than two weeks away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool.

In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group.

Next up are the safeties.

Round 1, Pick 24: Tyler Nubin (Minnesota): The safety position is probably the only one on the defensive side of the ball that doesn't need a ton of addressing in the draft, but adding a talent like Tyler Nubin would be a long-term solution to the strong safety position when Donovan Wilson's career in Dallas comes to an end. His spacial awareness is strong, although his athletic traits sometimes come as a sacrifice.

Round 2, Pick 56: Javon Bullard (Georgia): Getting a defensive back from Georgia typically yields positive results, and Javon Bullard will end up being a bright spot on that statement. His instincts put him in the middle of almost any play downfield that tests his ability, as he can be put in a two-high safety look and account for half of the field on any given play.

Round 3, Pick 87: Jaden Hicks (Washington State): Jaden Hicks is one of the handful of prospects with a wide range of where he could be picked when you talk to insiders, as some could see him as the first safety off the board while others could see him still on the board on day three. What anyone can't deny is his deception in the defensive backfield and his ability to lock down large chunks of the field and close to make physical plays over the top with his NFL-ready 6-foot-2, 211-pound frame.

Round 5, Pick 174: Kitan Oladapo (Oregon State): One of the more physical and lengthy safety prospects in the draft, Kitan Oladapo is dangerous as a run defender coming out of the third level and can man up on tight ends to limit them in the passing game – no matter if they're speedier or more physical than most tight ends. While he struggles against speedier receiver weapons coming across the middle of the field or trying to get over the top of his coverage, his ability to keep ball-carriers in front of him warrants value at the next level.

Round 6, Pick 216: Tyler Owens (Texas Tech): One of the more impressive risers from the combine, Tyler Owens posted a 41-inch vertical jump and a whopping 12-foot-2-inch broad jump that puts him among the most athletic players in the draft, regardless of position. His experience is very limited despite time at both Texas and Texas Tech and it shows in his ability to pick up complex offensive schemes but taking a day three prospect with elite athletic traits typically plays into favor.

Round 7, Pick 233: Trey Taylor (Air Force): A local prospect that played his high school ball in Frisco, Trey Taylor has a wide, stocky frame that overwhelms offensive weapons in one-on-one situations and a fluid change of direction that can hang with twitchier skill players. He will need some coaching up in zone concepts, but his value as a late day three flier exists.

Round 7, Pick 244: Dominique Hampton (Washington): If you want length at the safety position, much like Oladapo, Hampton can close on a play across the middle with his 33 ¼-inch arms that makes it difficult to find pockets in coverage for opposing offenses across the middle. Hampton will need to show improvement in attacking ball-carriers both with his angular pursuit and finishing tackles, but his plus-length offers a closer gap than most with the same issues.