Offseason | 2023

Plans For Steele; Injured RT "Ahead of Schedule"

Mar 06, 2023 at 10:00 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Plans-For-Steele;-Injured-RT-“Ahead-of-Schedule-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – Last week, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team has some "decisions to make" regarding offensive tackle Terence Steele.

But unlike the 20 other unrestricted free agents, the decision on Steele won't be whether to keep him, but which tender to issue to the restricted free agent.

The best news for the Cowboys is that his torn ACL injury he suffered early in December likely won't be a factor in the decision to bring him back.
Jones was rather optimistic earlier this week when he said Steele was "ahead of schedule" in his rehab work and fully expects him to participate in training camp in July.

Before then, a contract has to be signed, either a one-year tender or a long-term deal.

Officially, the Cowboys won't have to make the move until March 15, the first day of the new league year. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are leaning on giving Steele a second-round tender, which would pay him around $4.3 million for the 2023 season. Under that scenario, Steele would play for one season and become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season unless a long-term deal is reached.

Restricted free agents can get either the first-round tender, second-round tender, or right-of-first-refusal tender. Should the Cowboys decide to place the first-round tender on Steele, it would cost them $6.05 million, but would likely net them a first-rounder if another team signs Steele to an offer sheet and the Cowboys chose not to match.

Since Steele was undrafted in 2020, the right-of-first-refusal tender would not afford the Cowboys any draft-pick compensation.

Jones said the Cowboys have "good problems to have" regarding the tackle position with Steele returning, plus Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith both under contract.

Tyron Smith is expected to count $17 million on the cap but Jones said the Cowboys are "comfortable" with that price tag and mentioned the importance of having depth at the tackle position.

Related Content

news

Identifying the Cowboys 2023 Free Agents

There is no shortage of talent heading into NFL free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys will do their best to try and keep several of their own players from heading out of town

news

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on Tony Pollard

As expected, the Cowboys are putting the one-year franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

news

Combine: 10 Things We Learned From Jerry in Indy

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had to plenty to say from Indy, highlighted by his thoughts on Dak, the Super Bowl drought and the chances of adding a big-name free agent.

news

Cowboys Committed to Dak for 'Years' to Come

Dak Prescott continues to be reminded of his value as Jerry Jones becomes the latest to double down on the Cowboys' strategy to make sure the two-time Pro Bowler stays put in Dallas.

news

Unclear at TE? Jones Says "Other Players Involved"

Jerry Jones says he's unsure how the tight end spot will unfold in 2023, but sounds optimistic about the young players at the position.

news

Jones: 'Big Plans' for Pollard, Zeke Still In Play

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the Cowboys franchise tag if no deal is done by the league deadline, a reality confirmed by Jerry Jones, as Dallas also works to keep Zeke onboard.

news

Spagnola: Tackling At Least One Good Situation

Is there a possible position of strength we're not thinking about? As the Cowboys could have the advantage of three quality tackles heading into the 2023 season.

news

NFL Draft: Cowboys Want Specific Type of O-lineman

The offensive line in Dallas is no longer designed to prosper with each of the five positions having permanent stations because, as seen in 2022, versatility is required going forward.

news

Jerry Jones Speaks on Passing of Jerry Richardson

The Cowboys owner and general manager has issued a statement following the death of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

news

McClay: Cowboys Draft Success Is Absent Any 'Ego'

As the 2023 NFL Combine gets underway, the Cowboys front office and scouting department approaches it with a proven game plan that's more than a decade in the making.

news

Mick Shots: Clock Ticking On Big Decisions

There's news from the NFL Scouting Combine, including possible franchise tags, McCarthy calling plays, contract work and more!

Advertising