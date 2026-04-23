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Draft Central | 2026

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Pod Picks: Predicting the Cowboys' No. 12 pick 

Apr 23, 2026 at 05:02 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

04_23_ Draft Pick is In

After months of speculation, the time has finally arrived for the Dallas Cowboys, who enter Thursday's NFL Draft with a pair of first-round picks.

Not one, but two chances for this team to improve from a 7-9-1 season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Will they move up in a trade, stay put and draft at No. 12, or perhaps move backwards to add more picks.

One way or another, Thursday is expected to have its share of fireworks. Some of the analysts from the Cowboys podcasts have weighed in, giving their predictions for the team's first pick.

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