Power Rankings: Cowboys Moving Towards The Top

Once the finals seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week, and all the experts and prognosticators have all the results they need to decide which teams are the top contenders at this exact moment in time.

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them?

Every week we'll round up three of the league's most read and respected Power Rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) to see where Dallas stands among the rest of the league.

ESPN: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Arizona Cardinals 3.) Los Angeles Rams 4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5.) Green Bay Packers

6.) Dallas Cowboys

"How They've Improved: How can it not be Diggs? The Cowboys have some other candidates, like young tackle Terence Steele, but Diggs has put himself in the running for Defensive Player of the Year just five games in with six interceptions. In his last 10 games, dating back to his rookie season, he has nine interceptions. He is lining up against opponents' top receivers each week, and because of that, offenses will not have the chance to shy away from him. The question isn't how much Diggs has improved, it's how much more can he improve?" -Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Arizona Cardinals 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4.) Dallas Cowboys

"The Cowboys swept their three-game homestand against the Eagles, Panthers and Giants by a combined score of 121-69-- a stretch of dominance that cements America's Team as a force to be reckoned with in the NFC. On Sunday, the Cowboys rolled up 515 yards of total offense on a bruised and battered Giants team that -- like the Eagles and Washington -- knows the best-case scenario is scrambling for a wildcard spot come December. If Dallas keeps its health, the NFC East race is already over. The next question: How good can the Cowboys be? As we approach mid-October, they cut the profile of a legitimate Super Bowl contender." - Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Green Bay Packers 4.) Los Angeles Rams 5.) Los Angeles Chargers 6.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7.) Dallas Cowboys

"The improvement on the defensive side of the ball has this team as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Trevon Diggs has been outstanding at corner." - Peter Prisco