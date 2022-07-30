Practice Points

Practice Points: Rest For Lamb; Kickers Compete

Jul 30, 2022 at 04:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Practice-Points--Rest-For-Lamb;-Kickers-Compete-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Highlights from Saturday's final ramp-up practice before the pads come on Monday here in Oxnard:

  • It was simply a workload management day for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who took part individual drills – where he had a nice one-handed catch from Prescott – but saw his reps scaled back in team drills. The players are off Sunday and the first padded practice is scheduled for Monday.
  • First glimpse of the kicking competition between rookie Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu: Garibay made 4 of 8 field goal attempts and Hajrullahu went 7 of 8, with most kick distances somewhere in the 40s.
  • This is still the time when players are rotating, especially with the backup spots. But Will Grier seems like he's battling for the No. 2 job with Cooper Rush. In fact, Grier again the first reps with the second-team unit in the two-minute offense. The fourth-year veteran, who joined the Cowboys last season, has only played two games in his career – starting both of them in 2019 with the Panthers. Rush and Grier are two of the three backups behind Dak Prescott, along with Ben DiNucci.
  • Productive day for the offense in red zone/goal line work. Wide receiver James Washington got behind the defense to catch a touchdown pass from Prescott, and running backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle had touchdown runs (though obviously not tackling situations).
  • It feels like every day there's another member of the secondary makes a splash play. Saturday, that play was made by cornerback Nahshon Wright on a near interception at the end of the team period, jumping a route by Dennis Houston over the middle.
  • It appears the quickness has improved for DeMarcus Lawrence during multiple hoop drills. Monday will be the first true look at a slimmed-down and quicker Lawrence as the pads come on for the first time in Oxnard.
  • A couple of former defensive backs were at practice, including veteran Orlando Scandrick, who played 10 seasons with the Cowboys from 2008-17. Also, Wendell Davis (1996-99) was at practice on Saturday.

