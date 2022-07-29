Practice Points: T.J. Vasher's Highlight-Reel TD

OXNARD, Calif. – Highlights from Friday's training camp practice here in Oxnard:
- T.J. Vasher stole the show on Day 3, delivering the highlight of training camp in the process. The second-year wideout elevated in the back of the end zone during two-minute drills, leaping over Kelvin Joseph to bring down a one-handed grab -- keeping possession to the ground -- for a touchdown that blew the lid off of practice. Vasher remains one to watch in camp, as the Cowboys seek WR depth at a position that desperately needs it.
- Backup quarterback Will Grier probably had his best practice of the camp so far with some tight throws and notable arm strength. His placement on Vasher's miracle grab was nearly perfect due to good defense from Joseph.
- After the starting defense won a situational end-of-half drill Thursday, the starting offense answered in an end-of-game, two-minute drill Friday. Quarterback Dak Prescott drove the offense down the field with completions to Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko, then finished the drive with a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.
- KaVontae Turpin is wasting no time being tested by Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. One day after signing with the Cowboys, Turpin found himself the beneficiary of an end-around play that resulted in a sizable gain, something that hints at his ability to potentially contribute as both a returner and a receiver.
- It was an up-and-down day for wideout James Washington, who ended his first practice with a dinged-up shoulder before going on to have a very strong Day 2. On Day 3, however, he had a mix of solid grabs with a few struggles to make plays against Anthony Brown along with a dropped pass that would've gained yards. His battle to impress the coaches continues.
- For as beefy and strong as defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is, there's also something to be said for his quickness. Looking to build momentum into what might be a breakout season for him, now that he's again healthy following a major elbow injury that mostly derailed his 2021 season, Gallimore put his quickness on display on Friday -- unleashing a spin move on two occasions that got him into the face of the quarterback expeditiously.
- While Vasher did end his day on a very, very high note, he also found himself locking horns with undrafted signing Isaac Taylor-Stuart. The latter flashed on more than one occasion, including an impressive pass breakup against Vasher in the end zone to prevent a would-be touchdown.
- Rookie cornerback Quandre Mosely did not practice Friday despite being taken off the Active/PUP list. The undrafted cornerback from Kentucky will likely start working into individual drills over the weekend. With Mosely now off the PUP list, the Cowboys have just three players on there, highlighted by Michael Gallup, but also two rookies – wide receiver Dontario Drummond and linebacker Aaron Hansford.