Practice Points: Tyler Smith Getting More Work

FRISCO, Texas – The voluntary OTA practices are in full swing now as we enter the month of June.
The Cowboys were on the field Thursday, wrapping up Week 2 of OTAs.
The majority of the team was on the field at The Star, including a few players who weren't participating a week ago.
Here are some quick practice points from Thursday's session:
- Left tackle Tyron Smith was back, but still limited in both of the individual and team drills. Smith was held out last week during the OTA practice open to the media because of back tightness.
- When he was drafted, Tyler Smith was dubbed a "left side player" by Mike McCarthy, although the thought was he would likely end up at left guard. Smith spent some time at both left guard and left tackle. On one team rep, Smith lined up at left tackle and blocked Micah Parsons off the edge with no trouble at all. On the next play, he slid down to guard next to Tyron Smith.
- Wide receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington were both off to the side working with the rehab team. Gallup, who had a torn ACL in his left knee, was able to work on the cords, as was James Washington, who has been out with a lower-body injury.
- Rookie Jalen Tolbert, who missed last week with a hamstring strain, was back on the field Thursday. But he was held out of team drills.
- · Tolbert was one of a handful of players fielding kickoff returns. The Cowboys are expecting to use Tony Pollard once again, but Tolbert took some reps.
- TJ Vasher got considerably more reps with the first-team group on Thursday. Vasher likely filled in for Noah Brown, who wasn't practicing Thursday, but was on the field.
- Perhaps in another way to use Pollard more, the Cowboys had him lining up with the receivers on a specific passing drills. On one side of the field, the running backs and tight ends lined up, with all the receivers on the other. But Pollard worked with the receivers, who ran a more deeper route.
- Connor McGovern got plenty of left guard reps, but also took a few snaps at center.
- After missing last week, DT Osa Odighizuwa was back on the field. But Chauncey Golston remained starting with the first-team at DT. Golston had a sack on Dak in first-team action.
- Players that were at practice but not fully participating included Carlos Watkins, Jabril Cox, Damone Clark, JaQuan Hardy, Noah Brown and Nahshon Wright.