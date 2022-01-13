#SFvsDAL

Practice Report: Cowboys Back To Full Strength?

Jan 13, 2022 at 01:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

The Cowboys have battled through their share of injuries and other setbacks all season long.

From having star players such as Zack Martin, Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith and Micah Parsons miss games this year due to COVID-19, to other injuries on key players like DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and even Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are entering this Wild Card round of the playoffs in good shape.

As the Cowboys prepare for the 49ers Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, here are the latest updates from Thursday's practice at The Star.

  • The Cowboys practiced on the outdoor practice fields at The Star in pads Thursday during the portion normally open to the media.
  • The entire active roster was present at practice during the open portion.
  • Safety Jayron Kearse returned to practice after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Cornerback Nahshon Wright also returned to practice after being excused from Wednesday's practice (not injury related).
  • Running back Tony Pollard and tight end Blake Jarwin continued their early-practice routine of doing rehab work with associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Britt Brown before moving into individual work.

