Practice Report: Gregory Returns; LVE Closer?

"Randy will be part of the practice," he said. "…I've had a chance to watch him work out. He's been working in the rehab group exclusively with (director of rehabilitation) Britt Brown throughout practice. I've heard about him from Jerry and Stephen (Jones). I'm excited for him just for everything he's gone through to get to this point and prepare himself."

Meanwhile, several players on Reserve/Injured appear to be improving. The 21-day practice window has opened for linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, cornerback Anthony Brown, offensive tackle Cameron Erving and wide receiver Ventell Bryant. The Cowboys have that three-week window to evaluate their progress before having to activate them.

McCarthy indicated that Vander Esch is making progress in his work with the rehab group and said the team feels good about cornerback Anthony Brown returning soon. Both players have been on IR since Week 2, a required three-week-minimum stay.