Practice Report: Gregory Returns; LVE Closer?

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive end Randy Gregory will participate in practice Wednesday for the first time since his conditional reinstatement by the NFL in early September, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
This is the first week Gregory is eligible to practice based on the terms of his reinstatement. He is currently on the commissioner's exempt list and will be eligible to return to game action after Week 6.
Gregory was away from the team since February 2019 due to an indefinite suspension for violating the policy and program for substances of abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement in 2018.
McCarthy said Gregory will start off in the individual period of practice Wednesday.
"Randy will be part of the practice," he said. "…I've had a chance to watch him work out. He's been working in the rehab group exclusively with (director of rehabilitation) Britt Brown throughout practice. I've heard about him from Jerry and Stephen (Jones). I'm excited for him just for everything he's gone through to get to this point and prepare himself."
Meanwhile, several players on Reserve/Injured appear to be improving. The 21-day practice window has opened for linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, cornerback Anthony Brown, offensive tackle Cameron Erving and wide receiver Ventell Bryant. The Cowboys have that three-week window to evaluate their progress before having to activate them.
McCarthy indicated that Vander Esch is making progress in his work with the rehab group and said the team feels good about cornerback Anthony Brown returning soon. Both players have been on IR since Week 2, a required three-week-minimum stay.
Starting center Joe Looney is expected to miss a little time with a sprained knee, and left tackle Tyron Smith was not on the field during the open portion Wednesday, though he played all 82 snaps against Cleveland in his return from a neck injury.