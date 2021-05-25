Prescott Returns To Action "Pretty Much Full-Go"

"I wouldn't necessarily say I'm limited," Prescott assured the media afterwards. "I think we're just being cautious, and I'm not doing things when there's a pass rush. As far as saying I can't do drills or I can't do something, I'm pretty much full-go."

It takes a lot for a player who suffered such a painful and psychologically frustrating injury to so quickly get to the point of feeling like he's a "full-go." But Prescott said that the confidence came to him fairly recently.

"Maybe close to a month ago," Prescott said of when he felt like he started to feel like his old self. "The first time I started jumping on this leg, cutting off this leg, doing a lot of things I would naturally do in a game and doing them in a reactive form instead of being calculated and not having a nagging residual pain afterwards. I felt like then I was ready to go."

One thing that differentiated Prescott from his teammates on Monday and Tuesday was what he called an "extended warmup." He could be seen on the field doing various exercises before most of the other players that he says gets his leg and the rest of his body going. He admitted that he didn't want to feel like he was starting practice on a "cold ankle" but he doesn't see the process as a nuisance.

"The extended warmup is something I actually like," Prescott clarified. "I wouldn't be surprised if you see me doing that long after this injury just because of the way it makes me feel."

Prescott's ankle injury was similarly gruesome to one suffered by former Dallas Cowboy Allen Hurns in 2019. Both seemed to foreshadow grim futures for the players who sustained them. But Hurns was back on the field for the first opportunity playing wide receiver for the Jaguars, a position that requires constant cutting off of his ankles.

"I talked to Allen," Prescott confirmed on Tuesday. "He was one of the ones who reached out to me after it happened. Just knowing how strong Allen was in his comeback and he was on the field the year after, just helps a little with confidence."