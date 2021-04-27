Press Conference Highlights: Pre-Draft Strategy

What exactly will happen in the upcoming NFL Draft is anybody's guess, but the Cowboys' front office has been preparing for Thursday night's opening round since pretty much the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, the key decision makers---Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Mike McCarthy held a pre-draft press conference to shed some light on their preparation for the draft and answered questions about their mindset and process heading into the weekend's events. Also in attendance was Sean Lee, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL after an 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys.