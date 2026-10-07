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Quinnen Williams on quick turnaround for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 'I'm not tired'

Oct 07, 2026 at 12:04 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_07_ Quinnen Williams

FRISCO, Texas – After the Cowboys' loss to the Giants in Week 1, DT Quinnen Williams was his own harshest critic, saying he needed to be a "playmaker" and game changer" every week.

He doesn't feel like he was that then. Four weeks into the season, he feels that's begun to change.

"I feel like I'm going in the right direction," Williams said. "I got a lot of things to grow on, a lot of things to do, and keep going in the right direction."

Williams recorded his first sack of the season last week against the Texans, and the Cowboys as a unit had two with Rashan Gary providing the other one. That was one of the areas that Williams saw the defense take a step forward.

"Getting a couple sacks last week, getting the quarterback down, that's the biggest one that I can see," Williams said. "Just getting better every single day, every single opportunity, stopping the run especially. Getting better at that and just continue the journey, continue moving forward."

That will need to carry over into Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers will send out UDFA rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels for his second straight start as Baker Mayfield deals with a right thumb injury.

Last week, Daniels rushed for 55 yards on eight carries. The Cowboys have allowed the most rushing yards to quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season, and now face another mobile option in Daniels. Williams knows the Dallas front has to be disciplined in their rush lanes.

"Just rushing all as one," Williams said of how to contain another rushing QB in Daniels. "All four of us have got to be on the same page when we're running games, when we're just rushing straight and different things like that, and collapsing the pocket."

Thursday night will mark the third game that the Cowboys have played in 11 days, the first of which was 10 hours away in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said that his team is "tired" and "sore" heading into the quick turnaround as a whole. Williams, personally, disagreed.

"I'm not tired," Williams said. "I love football, I look more forward to the opportunity and getting a chance to play again, get to play at prime time against a great team, against Todd Bowles. It's an amazing opportunity for us."

Quick turnarounds and short weeks are common for the Cowboys and something that they've been used to over the years, especially with a higher number of primetime games. Williams is used to it as well with his time in New York.

"I can only speak for myself, I can't really speak for everybody in the locker room. I enjoy it, man," Williams said. "I've done this before. At the Jets, we had three games in 10 days, and last year I believe we had three games in 11 days I believe here with the Cowboys. I'm kind of used to that. It's pretty fun. I'm just looking for the next opportunity to get better and to be able to compete and to be able to win football games."

As far as taking care of his body goes with less time to prepare for a game, not too much changes.

"Just stay in the same routine, the things that I do every single week, the things that I kind of attack every single day every single week. That's about it." Williams said.

The routine leads into tomorrow night against the 0-4 Buccaneers, who have the 27th ranked offense in the league in yards per game with 278.3. Can Williams and the Cowboys take another step forward?

Dallas Cowboys reveal uniform schedule for 2026 season

From iconic white home uniforms to Thanksgiving throwbacks and sleek Color Rush looks, the Cowboys' 2026 uniform lineup blends tradition and variety while keeping the identity of America's Team front and center.

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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Week 1 at Giants: Primary White
1 / 17

Week 1 at Giants: Primary White

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 vs Commanders: Alternate (Color Rush)
2 / 17

Week 2 vs Commanders: Alternate (Color Rush)

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 3 vs Ravens (in Rio): Primary White
3 / 17

Week 3 vs Ravens (in Rio): Primary White

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 4 at Texans: Primary Navy
4 / 17

Week 4 at Texans: Primary Navy

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 5 vs Buccaneers: Primary White
5 / 17

Week 5 vs Buccaneers: Primary White

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 6 at Packers: Primary White
6 / 17

Week 6 at Packers: Primary White

Week 7 at Eagles: Alternate (Color Rush)
7 / 17

Week 7 at Eagles: Alternate (Color Rush)

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 8 vs Cardinals: Primary White
8 / 17

Week 8 vs Cardinals: Primary White

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 9 at Colts: Primary Navy w/ white helmets
9 / 17

Week 9 at Colts: Primary Navy w/ white helmets

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 vs 49ers: Primary White
10 / 17

Week 10 vs 49ers: Primary White

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 11 vs Titans: Primary White
11 / 17

Week 11 vs Titans: Primary White

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 12 vs Eagles: Alternate (Classic)
12 / 17

Week 12 vs Eagles: Alternate (Classic)

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
Week 13 at Seahawks: Primary White
13 / 17

Week 13 at Seahawks: Primary White

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 15 at Rams: Primary Navy
14 / 17

Week 15 at Rams: Primary Navy

Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/2024
Week 16 vs Jaguars: Alternate (Color Rush)
15 / 17

Week 16 vs Jaguars: Alternate (Color Rush)

Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/2024
Week 17 vs Giants: Primary White
16 / 17

Week 17 vs Giants: Primary White

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/ Dallas Cowboys
Week 18 at Commanders: Primary White
17 / 17

Week 18 at Commanders: Primary White

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
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