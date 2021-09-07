Rehashing Tom Brady's Beef With The Number Rule

It's obviously a stretch to think the rule change will bother Brady too much. After all, he has been in the league for 21 years, has been named to 14 Pro Bowls, won three NFL MVPs and of course has appeared in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them.

But there's no denying this Dallas defense is going to look quite different on Thursday night. Among the Cowboys defenders expected to play a major role against Tampa Bay, five of them will be taking advantage of the rule change:

Micah Parsons - 11

Damontae Kazee - 18

Donovan Wilson - 6

Trevon Diggs - 7

Jaylon Smith - 9