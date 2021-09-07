#DALvsTB

Rehashing Tom Brady's Beef With The Number Rule

Sep 07, 2021 at 12:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Rehashing-Tom-Brady’s-Beef-With-The-Number-Rule-hero
AP Photo/Aaron Doster

FRISCO, Texas – Every little bit helps, right?

It's a miniscule detail in a game that's full of high profile storylines, but it's worth a reminder that Thursday's season opener will serve as the NFL's first regular season game since changing its long-standing number rule.

Starting this season, the league has allowed for much more lax rules about which numbers can be worn by which players. Notably to the purpose of this story, the rule allows defensive backs and linebackers to wear any number between 1-59.

If you'll recall, Tom Brady had a problem with this when the rule was announced. The legendary quarterback took to social media back in April to make his displeasure known, stating "Good luck trying to block the right people now! Going to make for a lot of bad football."

It's obviously a stretch to think the rule change will bother Brady too much. After all, he has been in the league for 21 years, has been named to 14 Pro Bowls, won three NFL MVPs and of course has appeared in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them.

But there's no denying this Dallas defense is going to look quite different on Thursday night. Among the Cowboys defenders expected to play a major role against Tampa Bay, five of them will be taking advantage of the rule change:

  • Micah Parsons - 11
  • Damontae Kazee - 18
  • Donovan Wilson - 6
  • Trevon Diggs - 7
  • Jaylon Smith - 9

Obviously, this is all fairly tongue-in-cheek. There will be way bigger factors determining how well the Dallas defense fares against Brady. But again, every little bit helps.

Related Content

news

Stephen Jones: Dak is "100 Percent" & Zack's Status

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said his quarterback is "100 percent " ready, although he wishes he could say the same about Zack Martin.
news

5 Bucks: Dak is Back, McCarthy's Rust & More

Five headlines to mention include Dak's return, McCarthy shaking off the rest and a huge test for this offensive line.
news

Cowboys Still Hopeful, But Martin Unlikely To Play 

The Cowboys know it's a slim chance, but they're not ruling out Zack Martin to play Thursday night.
news

3 & Out: 3 Keys To Thursday…And The Entire Season

Three factors that will impact Thursday's season opener against Tampa Bay – and the Cowboys' playoff hopes in 2021.
news

Dak Contract Restructure Creates Cap Space

The Cowboys have restructured Dak Prescott's contract to create some additional salary cap space.
news

Here's The Cowboys' 53-Man Roster ... For Now

Although the changes are constant, including a big loss to the Cowboys on Sunday that saw a star player moved to the COVID-19 list, here's a pictorial look at the Cowboys' 53-man roster.
news

Amari Cooper Working To Prove He's The Best

Heading into his seventh NFL season, Amari Cooper says he thinks he's the best receiver in football. But he acknowledges that thinking it and proving it are two different things.
news

In One Year, So Much Has Changed For Trevon Diggs

From the opponent, to his jersey number, to his responsibilities and expectations, everything seems different for Trevon Diggs as he prepares for Thursday's season opener.
news

Rested & Ready: Zeke, Tank Preview TB Matchup

Like their QB, both Zeke and Tank have been held out for the preseason but for different reasons, they're both ready to roll for the season opener.
news

Connor McGovern Preparing To Start For Martin

Connor McGovern made eight starts at right guard last season, and he's preparing to do the same Thursday now that Zack Martin is in COVID-19 protocol.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Buccaneers

As if this game needed more storylines with the Cowboys getting Dak Prescott back and traveling to face Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs in Week 1. Now, the Cowboys will be without one of their best players.
Advertising