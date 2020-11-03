Andy Dalton Placed on Reserved/Covid-19 List

Andy Dalton is headed from one protocol to another.

The Cowboys' quarterback will miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh after the team officially placed him on the Reserved/Covid-19 list on Tuesday.

Dalton, who missed last week's game in Philadelphia, was just about to be cleared from the concussion protocol but has now entered the Covid-19 protocol, which will likely keep him out for 14 days.

According to NFL protocols, players can be placed on the list without testing positive for Covid-19 list. If a player has been exposed to individuals who have tested positive, or even has experienced some of the common symptoms, will land them on the reserve list.

Dalton suffered a concussion in his first start with the Cowboys on Oct. 25 in Washington. He has replaced Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a fractured ankle.

Dalton did not make the trip to Philadelphia, staying in the DFW area with his family.

According to reports, no players on the Cowboys roster who made the trip to Philadelphia, reportedly tested positive before or after the game.

Earlier this season, the Cowboys had players such as Jon'vea Johnson and Savion Smith moved to the reserved/Covid-19 list.

Johnson has been on the practice squad all season and Smith has been back and forth from the squad to the roster. Smith played his third game for the Cowboys this season.