Restructuring Dak, Zack Contracts Saves $30 Million

FRISCO, Texas – Just like that, the Cowboys are back under the salary cap, with some room to spare.

With a push of the button or two, the Cowboys have restructured a pair of contracts – to Dak Prescott and Zack Martin – that will save nearly $30 million off the salary cap for 2023.

Reworking Dak's deal should save about $22 million of next year's cap. Martin's newly-worked deal slices about $8 million.

In doing so, the Cowboys aren't adding years to the contracts, but basically reworking their base salary and dividing it up into a pro-rated bonus that will be spread out over the next four years.

Dak was expected to count over $49 million on next year's cap, including a base salary of $31 million. This restructure, just moves money from this base, which is now down around $2 million.

The Cowboys will likely do the same on a couple of other players in the next few days before the start of free agency next week.