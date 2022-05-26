Role Call: Alec Lindstrom Joins Family Business

(Editor's Note: The offseason program is in full swing, and it's no longer too early to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie center Alec Lindstrom.)

How He Got Here: The Cowboys signed Lindstrom as a rookie free agent after April's NFL Draft. A finalist for the 2021 Rimington Trophy (given to the nation's top center), Lindstrom was a three-time All-ACC player at Boston College and many draft observers viewed him as a draftable player this year. At 6-3, 296 pounds, Lindstrom doesn't have overwhelming size for the position, but he's a technician who was highly productive as BC's anchor on the offensive line. He's one of two rookie free agent centers on the Cowboys' 90-man roster; the club also signed James Empey out of BYU after the draft.

What's Next: At this point in the offseason, just one week into OTAs, it's hard to imagine anyone but Tyler Biadasz as the starting center in Week 1. The Cowboys believe Biadasz can take another step forward in his third season, but it's clear they also want to develop depth at the position. For so long, Joe Looney was a steady hand as a veteran backup center/guard. At the moment, the Cowboys just don't have that level of experience behind the starters. Matt Farniok, last year's seventh-round pick, has had a productive offseason. Connor McGovern, a candidate for the open left guard job, also played center in college. And Lindstrom and Empey will get an opportunity to compete as well.

Bet You Didn't Know: Lindstrom is the fifth – yes, fifth – person in his family to play college football and/or the NFL. His older brother Chris has been a two-starter with the Falcons since getting drafted in the first round by Atlanta in 2020. Their father, Chris Sr., played three years in the NFL. Two uncles also played at a high level.