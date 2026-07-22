Role Call: Jonathan Bullard brings to his 7th NFL team  

Role Call: What Bullard brings to his 7th NFL team

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard.)

How He Got Here:

The well-traveled defensive tackle played for six other teams in the NFL before signing with the Cowboys this offseason as his seventh pro team. A third-round pick of the Bears in 2016, Bullard spent three years in Chicago before one-year stints with the Cardinals, Seahawks and Falcons.

Bullard spent three years in Minnesota before another one-year stint last season with the Saints. In his time, Bullard has amassed 247 tackles, including 32 for loss with 6.5 career sacks.

What's Next:

To think Bullard might be the third or fourth-best defensive tackle on this team is a credit to the Cowboys' depth in the interior of the defensive line. Bullard joins a group that is obviously headlined by Pro Bowlers Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark – those two will likely anchor the middle of the line. But behind them is where Bullard and newly-acquired tackle Ottito Ogbognnia come into play.

The Cowboys have beefed up the size with all of the defensive tackles weighing in the 320-pound range. That's where Bullard has been most of his career and he'll use that size to his advantage, likely playing a huge role on short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Did You Know:

72 - Bullard was the 72nd overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Bears. Ironically, he joins a team anchored by Dak Prescott, who was picked 63 spots later with the 135th pick – a compensatory fourth-round selection.