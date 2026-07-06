Role Call: Sam Howell aims to challenge for Cowboys' QB2 seat

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We continue with Cam Johnson.)

How He Got Here:

Howell's journey in the NFL began with one of the Cowboys' most bitter rivals, the Washington Commanders. The former Tar Heel went parlayed his collegiate success at the University of North Carolina — including being named ACC Rookie of the Year (2019) and to the All-ACC team (2019, 2020) into becoming Washington's fifth-round pick in 2022. He's since suited up for the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and, recently, another rival in the Philadelphia Eagles before signing to a one-year deal with the Cowboys in 2026.

What's Next:

The mission for Howell could not be more clear, in that he has to make things uncomfortable for Joe Milton, if he can. Milton has a one-year head start in Brian Schottenheimer's offense, learning behind All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott, and that means Howell has no time to waste. When he digs his cleats into the grass in Oxnard for 2026 training camp, he'll need to make sure every rep is as crisp as possible, and every read and throw is spot-on. Expect the Cowboys to carry three QBs this season — their usual math at the position — but that doesn't mean Howell wants to be viewed as QB3.

Did You Know: