Role Call: Jalen Thompson has the IQ, versatility to lead Cowboys

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We continue with Cam Johnson.)

How He Got Here:

Jalen Thompson began his journey to the NFL in Compton, where he began to make a name for himself at La Serna High School before transferring to Downey High School, ultimately finding his way as a three-star recruit to Washington State. He went on to earn Second-team All-Pac 12 honors (2017), catching the eye of NFL scouts in the process, and ultimately got the call from the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft — where he spent seven seasons before signing with the Cowboys in 2026, reuniting with secondary coach Ryan Smith in the process.

What's Next:

Plenty — Thompson's exceedingly high football IQ and versatility makes him a ready-made fit for what defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants in a defensive back. The 27-year-old was signed to multi-year deal in free agency for a reason, and that's because he's part of a bigger long-term solution in the Cowboys' defensive backfield. Expect to see him move around between free safety, strong safety and nickel corner, with a rep or two at off-ball linebacker mixed in as well, at times. Thompson is a field general of the highest order (which is why he's a green dot candidate) and is expected to combine with rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs to help turn Dallas' secondary into something … different.

Did You Know: