Role Call: Jalen Thompson has the IQ, versatility to lead Cowboys

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We continue with Cam Johnson.)
How He Got Here:
Jalen Thompson began his journey to the NFL in Compton, where he began to make a name for himself at La Serna High School before transferring to Downey High School, ultimately finding his way as a three-star recruit to Washington State. He went on to earn Second-team All-Pac 12 honors (2017), catching the eye of NFL scouts in the process, and ultimately got the call from the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft — where he spent seven seasons before signing with the Cowboys in 2026, reuniting with secondary coach Ryan Smith in the process.
What's Next:
Plenty — Thompson's exceedingly high football IQ and versatility makes him a ready-made fit for what defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants in a defensive back. The 27-year-old was signed to multi-year deal in free agency for a reason, and that's because he's part of a bigger long-term solution in the Cowboys' defensive backfield. Expect to see him move around between free safety, strong safety and nickel corner, with a rep or two at off-ball linebacker mixed in as well, at times. Thompson is a field general of the highest order (which is why he's a green dot candidate) and is expected to combine with rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs to help turn Dallas' secondary into something … different.
Did You Know:
- Caleb Downs enters as the headline defensive acquisition by the Cowboys this offseason, but Thompson is one of the most important additions in free agency ahead of the NFL Draft that sent Downs to Dallas. Thompson provides a veteran presence but at the age of 27, an exceptional mix of youth and experience. After all, this is a player with 99 regular season games under his belt already, including 87 starts in his career and 74 starts over the last five regular seasons — also proving his durability and availability are never in question.
- The ability to be one of the younger mentors on the roster for Christian Parker, having also reunited with former Cardinals' assistant coach Ryan Smith in Dallas, is just one attribute Thompson brings to the table. He's also one of the most disruptive safeties in the NFL, as many wide receivers can willingly attest. Thompson has 37 pass break ups in his career, evidence of his ability to diagnose, react and disrupt at the catch point. He'd like to up his interception tally, starting with his tenure in Dallas, but he was signed to a multi-year deal for a reason.
- Another of those reasons is the fact Thompson has an uncanny football IQ, so much so that there's been discussion of him potentially taking on the green dot duties for Parker. That's because Thompson not only knows his own assignments and keys, but that of everyone else on defense as well. What can also not be dismissed is the fact Thompson can play three different defensive back positions — strong safety, free safety and nickel corner — on-demand and at a high level. That makes him one of Parker's favorite weapons, and one hell of a tag-team partner for Downs in the defensive backfield.