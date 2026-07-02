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Role Call | 2026

Role Call: Jaishawn Barham has promising potential at linebacker

Jul 02, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

07_02_ Role Call

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with linebacker Jaishawn Barham.)

How He Got Here:

After two years at his home state school Maryland followed by two more at Michigan, Barham was selected by the Cowboys with the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

In his collegiate days, Barham spent most of his time playing inside linebacker. However, in his last season with the Wolverines, he closed out the year playing a lot of snaps on the EDGE as a pass rusher as well. When arriving in Dallas, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team will start working Barham as a linebacker, but the versatility to be able to handle multiple responsibilities is a positive.

What's Next:

Since being hired as the defensive coordinator, Christian Parker hasn't shied away from saying that he wants his defense to be violent. Barham is a great fit for the mold of a violent, physical player with an imposing 6'2, 240-pound frame.

There will be some molding that needs to be done with Barham as both a true linebacker and a pass rusher, but the good news for the Cowboys is there are plenty of tools to start with. Even if his role begins with more special teams snaps, the more experience he gets the better he should play. Parker has talked a lot about the importance of teaching his players, and he and his staff have a chance to develop Barham into a solid player for Dallas' defense.

Did You Know:

  • Barham played at two Big Ten schools in his collegiate career for two years each, starting his college playing days in his home state of Maryland before transferring to Michigan for his final two college seasons. Barham was a freshman All-American in 2022 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten twice in his college career.
  • In his senior season at Michigan, Barham posted a career-high tackles for loss with 10 to go along with four sacks, which was tied for his collegiate-best sack number from his freshman year.
  • Barham is set to wear the number 55 in his rookie season for the Cowboys, where head coach Brian Schottenheimer has said he'll begin working as an inside linebacker although he can also play on the EDGE as well.

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