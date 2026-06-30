Role Call: Curtis Robinson gives Cowboys depth, experience at LB 

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with linebacker Curtis Robinson.)

How He Got Here:

A California native, Robinson played five seasons with the Stanford Cardinal from 2016-2020 before going undrafted in 2021. Since then, Robinson has carved out a role on multiple NFL rosters with a lot of work on special teams, with a career 432 special teams snaps.

After the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys signed Robinson, who was the only free agent Dallas added at the linebacker position. They also traded for Robinson's teammate with the 49ers and LB Dee Winters, giving the Cowboys two of San Francisco's more experienced linebackers from 2025 after both Winters and Robinson saw increased playing time due to injury.

What's Next:

Going into the 2025 season, Robinson had taken just three total snaps on the defensive side of the ball since 2022. He would take 248 for San Francisco last year, the most in his career, and ended up being a good depth piece at the position for the 49ers while also continuing his role on special teams, with a career high 194 snaps in the third phase of the game.

Not only can Robinson give the Cowboys a player that can help on special teams, but with a lot of unknowns in the linebacker room, he's now shown that he can step in and take those defensive snaps if Dallas needs him too. It would seem that guys like DeMarvion Overshown and Winters are higher on the depth chart, but Robinson's experience can help separate himself from some of the younger players he'll be competing with.

Did You Know: